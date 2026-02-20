The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police on Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail plea in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. The court sought a status report, noting his previous bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court.

Delhi HC Issues Notice on Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on the bail plea of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar and called for a detailed status report from Delhi Police. Sushil Kumar moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. His previous regular bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court, and he surrendered in August 2025. His second regular bail plea was rejected by the Rohini court on February 6. He is one of the accused in the Wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case of May 2021.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Courtroom Proceedings

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to Delhi and sought a detailed status report and nominal roll from the jail authorities has also been called. Whose bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court and why, asked Justice Bhambhani.

Counsel for Sushil Kumar submitted that his bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court on the plea of the father of the deceased. It was said that the public witnesses had not examined, as there was apprehension of influencing the witnesses.

Your bail was cancelled in August 2025 by the Supreme Court. What are you expecting from me now, Justice Bhambhani asked Sushil Kumar's counsel.

Advocate Sahil Malik, counsel for Sushil Kumar, submitted that all public examinations have been examined. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) opposed the submissions. It was contended that not all public witnesses have yet been examined. He sought time to file a detailed report. Advocate Joshini Tuli, counsel for the complainant, also opposed the submissions made by Sushil Kumar's counsel. The matter is listed for hearing on May 4.

History of Bail Applications

On February 6, the Rohini court had rejected the bail plea of Sushil Kumar. His earlier bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court last year. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sushil Kumar had rejected the bail plea of Wrestler Sushil Kumar after hearing the submissions of counsel for accsued, Delhi police and the complainant.

Bail plea was opposed by the Advocate Joshini Tuli, counsel for the father of the deceased. He had sought regular bail in view of the changed circumstances. It was claimed that all material Prosecution witnesses have been examined by the Rohini court.

Sushil Kumar was granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court in March 2025. However, the bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court on August 13, 2025, on the grounds that the material witnesses had not yet been examined. Thereafter, he surrendered on August 20, 2025.

Grounds for Fresh Bail Plea

His counsel had submitted that the circumstances have materially changed inasmuch as all the material public witnesses have been examined, and there remains no possibility of the accused influencing or tampering with the prosecution evidence.

The Supreme Court had granted liberty to Sushil Kumar to file a fresh bail application before the concerned court, in case of a change in circumstances or as and when fresh grounds arise.

It was also mentioned that there are 222 prosecution witnesses, out of which 42 material public witnesses, including the injured, have already been examined. This case is at the stage of recording of Prosecution evidence.

It is stated that No useful purpose would be served by keeping Sushil Kumar in judicial custody, that too in the company of hardened criminals, and the continued incarceration is further injurious to his health. Sushil Kumar was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2005, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2009, and the Padma Shri in 2011.

Allegations in Sagar Dhankar Murder Case

It is alleged that in the intervening night of 04-05.05.2021, at about 11:30 PM, Jai Bhagwan alias Sonu, Sagar Dhankar, Ravinder alias Binda, Bhagat alias Bhagtu, and Amit Kumar alias Khagad were allegedly abducted from Shalimar Bagh and Model Town and taken to the parking area of Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, where the accused, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted those persons.

As a result of the said alleged assault, Sagar Dhankar succumbed to his injuries on the same day, during medical treatment. (ANI)