SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has officially hailed the revived alliance with the BJP as a 'people's alliance'. Both parties plan to contest all 117 seats in the upcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections to counter political rivals.

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 26 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal hailed the alliance between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), describing it as a "people's alliance" formed in response to the wishes of party workers and people of Punjab. Speaking after interacting with leaders and grassroots cadres of both parties in Jalandhar, Badal expressed delight over the upbeat mood in Punjab following the political partnership.

"I had a program in Amritsar yesterday. Following that, I arrived in Jalandhar tonight and met with the leadership and party workers—including the BJP leadership. It is truly heartening to see such an atmosphere of joy in Punjab," Badal said.

Asserting that the tie-up reflects the collective aspirations of the state, the SAD chief targeted political rivals, stating that the coalition was forged against forces that had harmed Punjab. "I can say that the prayers of the workers from both parties, as well as the prayers of the people of Punjab, have been answered. God has granted this alliance, an alliance of the people of Punjab, formed against those enemies who have destroyed the state," he added.

With the alliance now revived, the BJP and SAD are set to jointly contest all 117 Assembly seats in the 2027 Punjab elections. The BJP and SAD have historically been alliance partners in Punjab. In the 2007 Assembly elections, the SAD won 48 seats, and the BJP secured 19, taking their combined tally to 67. In 2012, the SAD won 56 seats, and the BJP secured 12, giving the alliance 68 seats. However, the alliance's electoral performance declined in subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD won 15 seats and the BJP three, while Congress secured 77 and the AAP 20. Following the rift between the parties over the three farm laws, in the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD was reduced to three seats, and the BJP won two, while the AAP registered a landslide victory with 92 of the 117 seats. The Congress won 18 seats.