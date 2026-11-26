The ED has attached Rs 39.73 crore in assets related to the Vuenow Group. Investigation reveals the company collected Rs 3,717 crore from investors for non-existent data storage capacity, cheating them out of approximately Rs 1,917 crore.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 39.73 crore in a money-laundering investigation relating to the Vuenow Group. The attachment comprises 61 immovable properties in the form of flats, residences and commercial plots valued at Rs 39.29 crore and one movable asset in the form of a balance of Rs 44.31 lakh in the bank account. The properties, ED said, are held in the names of Vuenow Infotech Private Limited and various other individuals and entities connected with the diversion and use of Proceeds of Crime. The assets provisionally attached in the present action are in addition to those covered by the earlier attachment, and the total attachment till date done by ED stands at Rs 236.95 crore. The move comes following issuance of Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) by ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office on November 17. The order was issued under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED investigation was initiated on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered at Police Station Sector 58 in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh, and other FIRs registered in different states. The investigation concerns the Vuenow Group’s ‘MyCloudParticle’ offering, under which investors were invited to purchase data-centre assets or ‘Cloud Particles’ through a sale-and-lease-back model, with assured monthly rentals for up to 120 months. Citing its investigation, ED said that it was revealed that "the data-storage capacity presented to investors substantially exceeded the live and actual capacity of the servers and the funds amounting to Rs 3,717 crore was received from investors for Cloud Particles, which never existed with the company."

"The company returned Rs 1,800 crore to initial investors, but the remaining amount of approximately Rs 1,917 crore was diverted, thereby cheating the investors by neither giving them any returns nor the invested money," the federal agency said in a statement. Earlier in this case, ED had arrested Sukhwinder Singh Kharour, Dimple Kharour and Arif Nisar. Further assets valued at Rs 178.12 crore and Rs 19.1 crore were attached in earlier PAOs, said the agency, adding, "A prosecution complaint against them and related entities was also filed before the Special Court (PMLA), Jalandhar on April 24, 2025." (ANI)