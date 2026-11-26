The Central Government informed the Delhi High Court that a Lookout Circular was issued against CJP leader Saurav Das by Maharashtra Police after he was prevented from traveling to the UK from Delhi's IGI Airport on November 23.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Central Government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that there is an LoC has been opened against CJP Leader Saurav Das at the request of Maharashtra Police. The high Court is dealing with a petition moved by Saurav Das after he was stopped at IGI from travelling to the UK on November 23. Justice Amit Mahajan issued notice to Regional passport officer and Ministry of External Affairs for the next date. Delhi High court sought response from Central Government on the petition moved by CJP leader Saurav Das. The date fixed for hearing is December 9.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal alongwith Advocates Ratna Singh, Anagad appeared for Saurav Das and submitted that Das was stopped from travelling to UK on the strength of a show cause notice issued to him. ‘’He was not given time to respond to the Show cause notice few hours before travel.’’ ‘’He has a valid passport and has a valid visa. He cannot be stopped from travelling as it is his fundamental right.’’

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma alongwith advocate Ashish Dikshit appeared for Central Government and opposed the petition on the ground of maintainability. He also submitted that there are multiple Discrepancies in the passport in relation to place of birth etc. He also submitted that a petition is pending before the Madras High Court regarding this issue. The proceedings may have barring on his citizenship. He was advised not to travel. ASG Chetan Sharma further informed the court that an LoC has been opened against Saurav Das in the intervening night of 22 and 23 November on the request Maharashtra Police. Senior Counsel for Saurav Das submitted that he has not been provided with any such information. ‘’The centre should give the copy of LoC.’’ The ASG said that now they have information, they can challenge it now.

Das was scheduled to travel to London on an Air India flight from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday at 1 am. However, he alleged that immigration officials stopped him from boarding the flight around 11 pm on Monday. According to Das, he was served a show-cause notice a few hours before his scheduled departure and was subsequently prevented from proceeding with his journey. In posts on social media platform X, Das alleged that the authorities’ action was aimed at preventing him from addressing students at foreign universities. He claimed that he was scheduled to speak about the ‘Cockroach Movement’ at the University of Oxford, Cambridge University, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh, where Indian students had organised events. Challenging the decision, Das has moved the Delhi High Court against the authorities concerned. Das has alleged that the decision to stop him from travelling was linked to his proposed engagements at the universities. The allegations are his own and the authorities’ response to the claims was not immediately available. (ANI)