Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited Fatehgarh Sahib to pay tribute to the Chhote Sahibzadas, calling their sacrifice unparalleled. He highlighted government arrangements for the Shaheedi Sabha and the declaration of several sites as 'holy cities'.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by his wife Dr. Gurpreet Kaur, arrived at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Thursday morning to pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara. "Today, the whole world bows down in reverence to the sacrifice of the young princes in Fatehgarh. There is no parallel to this sacrifice anywhere in the world... It is essential to pass on the story of this sacrifice to future generations so they understand the sacrifices made to protect our religion, Bhagwant Mann said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the press, the Chief Minister observed that pilgrims from every corner of the world visit this site to honour the Chhote Sahibzadas, whose sacrifice remains unmatched in human history. He noted that this year's observance is particularly significant because it coincides with the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom.

Reflecting on the hardships faced by the Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri Ji in the harsh winter, the Chief Minister called it a vital chapter of Sikh history that must be passed down to future youth.

Extensive Arrangements for Shaheedi Sabha

To accommodate the nearly 50 lakh devotees expected during the three-day Shaheedi Sabha, the Punjab government has mobilised extensive resources. Administrative and police personnel are stationed throughout the region to ensure a smooth experience. The state has prioritised the Provision of shuttle services, dedicated parking, and streamlined transport and essential services like around-the-clock healthcare, emergency response, and heightened security measures.

'Holy City' Status Granted to Key Sikh Shrines

Addressing long-held community aspirations, the Chief Minister confirmed that Anandpur Sahib, Damdama Sahib, and Sri Akal Takht Sahib have officially been granted "holy city" status. With notifications already issued, implementation is underway to ensure the development and beautification of these sacred heritage sites.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to protecting the sanctity of Fatehgarh Sahib, describing the Sikh community's service as a spiritual blessing.

CM Addresses 'Veer Bal Diwas' Controversy

Regarding the controversy surrounding "Veer Bal Diwas," the CM noted that some political leaders who now oppose the name had supported it in the past. He pointed to social media posts from 2019 in which these leaders acknowledged the sacrifice under the same title, suggesting their current opposition lacks consistency or a genuine connection to religious heritage.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister emphasised that the duty of the present generation is to bow in reverence and pass on the teachings and sacrifices of the Sahibzadas to future generations. He said this legacy teaches how to remain steadfast, courageous, and committed to one's faith even in the face of extreme hardships, lessons that are rarely found anywhere else in the world.