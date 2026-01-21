During a visit to Tonk, Sachin Pilot called for action in the OMR scam and urged the govt to probe issues from its own term. He also criticised the alleged mistreatment of Adi Shankaracharya and raised concerns over the SIR voter list issue.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and MLA from Tonk, Sachin Pilot, arrived in Tonk on a one-day visit on Wednesday. While speaking to the media, Pilot addressed the OMR scam revelations in the 2018-19 examinations and the subsequent arrests; the SIR issue; the alleged mistreatment of Adi Shankaracharya during the Magh Mela; the renaming of MGNREGA; and other issues related to the central government. During his visit, he was welcomed by the Congress district president and other party workers.

Pilot on OMR Scam: 'Govt Wasting Time'

Speaking to the media in Tonk, Sachin Pilot commented on the OMR sheet scam in the 2018-19 examinations, saying that "action should be taken against anyone found guilty in the investigation". However, he added that the government should also investigate the complaints received during its own tenure and disclose what it is doing. He said, "It seems the government is just wasting time while it should also investigate the news reports coming out in the media right under its nose".

Pilot further stated that the government should investigate the actions of the previous government, but should also investigate the irregularities that have been exposed during its own tenure.

Condemns 'Disrespectful' Treatment of Adi Shankaracharya

In response to a question about the police action against "Jagadguru Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj" and his supporters, Sachin Pilot said, "What happened to Adi Shankaracharya was very objectionable, but the government is silent." He alleged that "The government is insulting him because he (Shankaracharya) does not follow the BJP's political line, and that is why he is being treated disrespectfully".

Alleges Voter Deletion due to 'Political Malice'

Responding to a question on the SIR issue, Pilot said that "Voters' names are deliberately being removed from the voter list before its final publication due to political malice". He alleged that attempts are being made to deprive people of their right to vote. He stated that, "The Election Commission of India is responsible for conducting this process fairly, but it is not. Instead, legitimate voters' names are being removed by submitting Form Number 7." He accused the administration of deliberately engaging in this practice, which the Congress party will oppose.

Slams Centre Over MNREGA Renaming

During this time, Pilot also commented on the renaming of the MNREGA scheme, saying that "The government is doing something wrong and the entire Congress party is protesting against it nationwide". Pilot attacked the central government, saying, "It is a government that only works at the behest of capitalists".

'Pilot for CM' Slogans Raised During Grand Welcome

Earlier on Wednesday, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and MLA from Tonk, Sachin Pilot, arrived in Tonk, where he was given a grand welcome by Congress workers with drums, trumpets, and fireworks. During this time, slogans of "What kind of Chief Minister should Rajasthan have? One like Sachin Pilot!" were also raised.

During his one-day visit, Pilot participated in private programs and also interacted with Congress workers in Tonk regarding the SIR issue. In Tonk, slogans of "Sachin Pilot I LOVE YOU" were heard, and among his supporters, the slogan "What kind of Chief Minister should Rajasthan have? One like Sachin Pilot!" was also raised. (ANI)