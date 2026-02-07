UDF Convenor Adoor Prakash was interrogated by the Crime Branch in the Sabarimala Temple gold theft case. He stated he gave 'clear answers'. Meanwhile, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty attacked the LoP for shielding Prakash and questioned his meetings.

Adoor Prakash Questioned in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

The interrogation of United Democratic Front (UDF) Convenor and MP Adoor Prakash in connection with the Sabarimala Temple gold theft case concluded on Saturday. After leaving the Crime Branch headquarters, Prakash said that he gave "clear answers" and that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not raise questions about his finances. "I gave clear answers to the questions asked by the investigation team. It is for the investigating officers to say whether my replies were satisfactory. The investigation team did not ask about my financial matters," Prakash said.

Minister Sivankutty Alleges Conspiracy, Attacks Opposition

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty attacked the state LoP and Congress leader VD Satheesan for shielding Adoor Prakash, while demanding the resignation of State Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan. He said that Prakash has been a key figure in the case since the beginning and questioned his alleged multiple meetings with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the "presence of the accused in the gold theft case." "Even after the High Court has spoken about the SIT investigation, there is one person who still does not seem to understand it, the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala. The Opposition is saying in the Assembly that VN Vasavan should resign because he is the Devaswom Minister. From the very beginning of the gold theft case, the name that has been repeatedly heard is that of MP Adoor Prakash. On more than two occasions, Adoor Prakash visited Sonia Gandhi's residence in the presence of the accused in the gold theft case. Photographs showing the exchange of gifts have also surfaced. Why did the accused visit Sonia Gandhi's residence, which has such high security? Just as the Opposition is demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan, will the Leader of the Opposition demand Adoor Prakash's resignation from the post of UDF convenor? Sonia Gandhi should be asked why Adoor Prakash and MP Anto Antony went to meet her along with these thieves. It may be with the foresight that the UDF convener could be questioned that the Leader of the Opposition is saying he has no faith in this investigation team," Sivankutty questioned.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala Police announced that the SIT was questioning Congress MP Adoor Prakash at the Crime Branch headquarters regarding the alleged theft of gold linked to the Sabarimala temple, which is under investigation by the Crime Branch. (ANI)