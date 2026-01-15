Congress leader Shama Mohammad accused the CPI(M) Kerala government of corruption over the Sabarimala gold theft and praised the High Court's probe. She also defended the Karnataka CM and DCM receiving Rahul Gandhi, dismissing BJP's criticism.

Congress alleges corruption in Sabarimala gold theft

Congress leader Shama Mohammad on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the CPI(M)-led Kerala government over the Sabarimala gold theft controversy, alleging corruption and praising the High Court for intervening in the matter. Shama Mohammad claimed that the Sabarimala gold theft showcases corruption in the state government. "I see this as corruption in the present government's governance," she stated, She further alleged that there were earlier allegations against the Kerala Chief Minister regarding gold smuggling. "This government is corrupt, and they are involved in this," she claimed. The Congress leader welcomed the Kerala High Court's decision to grant additional six weeks to complete the investigation in the Sabarimala gold theft case, saying, "We thank the High Court for ordering such a probe."

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court, on January 7, had expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged heist and plundering of gold from the gold-clad Dwarapalakas and other structures of the Sabarimala Sreekovil, and granted the team an additional six weeks to complete the investigation.

Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's airport reception

Shama Mohammad also addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticism of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar not receiving the German Chancellor, Friedrick Merz, at the airport, but receiving Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru. She rejected claims of appeasement politics. She emphasised that Gandhi's welcome was well-suited for his designation. "There is no appeasement over here. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition and a very important leader of the Congress Party," she said. "There is nothing wrong with the former president of the Congress party coming in, and the CM and the deputy CM going to receive him," she remarked.

This comes after Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticised the state government's top leadership for "prioritising" party leader Rahul Gandhi's transit at Mysuru airport over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit. Questioning Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for missing Merz's visit, the BJP leader alleged that they prioritised "high command pleasing" over the state's global standing. R Ashoka further termed their actions as a "missed opportunity" for investment, industry, employment and long-term growth for Karnataka.