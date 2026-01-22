Police in Kerala used tear gas on Youth Congress protestors demonstrating over the Sabarimala gold theft case. The protest intensified with demonstrators refusing to disperse. Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD Satheesan demanded the Devaswom Minister resign.

Youth Congress Protest Turns Violent

Police in Kerala used tear gas on Thursday to disperse protestors from the Youth Congress who had gathered to demonstrate against the state government over the Sabarimala gold theft case and various other issues. Authorities intervened after the protest intensified, with demonstrators refusing to disperse despite repeated warnings. Tear gas was deployed to control the crowd and restore normalcy in the area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Opposition Demands Minister's Resignation

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, intensified his attack on the State government over the Sabarimala gold theft case, demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan. His remarks came after the Opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Satheesan Alleges Government Cover-up

Addressing reporters, Satheesan said the Opposition was raising its demands both inside and outside the Assembly. "We are demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister both inside and outside the Assembly, and we are also demanding that the state government not put pressure on the SIT constituted by the High Court," he said.

Citing a court judgment, Satheesan said, "In a judgment in November, the court stated that there was undue haste in sending the idol of the gatekeeper for repair. Even after knowing that the first accused in this case, Unnikrishnan Potti, was involved in the theft, the Devaswom Board and the government created a false emergency," he alleged.

He further claimed that the role of the present Devaswom Minister was evident. "The current Devaswom Minister's involvement is clear, but he is not ready to resign. At the same time, the CM's office is putting pressure on the SIT to extend the investigation period, and we demand that this pressure be removed," Satheesan said.

CPI(M) Accused of Inaction

The Congress leader also targeted the CPI(M), alleging inaction against its own leaders. "Three CPI(M) senior leaders are in jail, and the party is not ready to take any disciplinary action against those involved in the gold theft case. If action is taken, they might reveal a senior leader's name, which is why they are afraid," he claimed.

Clarifying his stand on the Chief Minister, Satheesan said, "We never said the Chief Minister is involved. We only say that his role is in protecting the accused."

Earlier today, United Democratic Front (UDF) members disrupted proceedings in the Kerala assembly by holding placards, shouting slogans, and even singing a parody song.

Legal and Investigative Developments

Meanwhile, legal proceedings continue in the case. The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail requests of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar, former TDB administrative officer B Murari Babu, and jeweller Roddam Pandurangaiah Naga Govardhan in connection with the gold theft investigation.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also intensified its probe, conducting raids at 21 locations across multiple states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, to examine alleged money laundering linked to the misappropriated temple gold.

Background of the Gold Theft Case

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures.

The controversy traces its origins to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who had gifted 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding work at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used.