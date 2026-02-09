BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan has demanded strict SIT action in the Sabarimala gold theft case. He alleged that Congress leaders, particularly MP Adoor Prakash, have close connections with the culprits involved in the scandal.

BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has demanded strict action by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Sabarimala gold theft case, alleging that Congress leaders had close connections with those involved in the scandal.

Rajasekharan targets Adoor Prakash

Commenting on the alleged role of Congress MP Adoor Prakash, Rajasekharan pointed to his links with those accused in the case. "It is evident that Adoor Prakash has got enough connections with several culprits in the gold theft case of the Sabarimala temple. It is very shameful to note that these types of Congress leaders are doing things that are very beneficial for the culprits." He further demanded a thorough investigation by the SIT into this theft case, which he believed wounded Kerala devotees. "The SIT should take strict action against the people who are involved in this case. It should be thoroughly investigated because this theft case has wounded the devotees in Kerala," Rajasekharan said.

Scrutiny on Congress Leaders

The remarks come amid ongoing scrutiny of Congress leaders in the state, following revelations related to MP Anto Antony's financial dealings. Kerala Minister Veena George on Sunday highlighted allegations that Antony failed to return Rs 2 crore borrowed from a finance company for his 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, calling the matter "serious" and urging the party to respond.

Meanwhile, SIT officials on Saturday questioned UDF convenor and MP Adoor Prakash at the Crime Branch headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Prakash later stated that he had provided "clear answers" and that the investigation team had not raised questions about his financial matters. "I gave clear answers to the questions asked by the investigation team. It is for the investigating officers to say whether my replies were satisfactory. The investigation team did not ask about my financial matters," Prakash said.

Investigation Developments

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a summons to Unnikrishnan Potti for detailed interrogation in the Sabarimala gold theft case, in which he is the main accused. Potti was released on Thursday after the Kollam Vigilance Court granted him statutory bail in the case being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Potti is accused of misappropriating gold from the Dwarapalaka idols, the sanctum sanctorum, pillars, and door frames of the Sabarimala temple. Three other accused, former administrative officer Murari Babu, former executive officer Sudeesh Kumar, and former administrative officer S Sreekumar, have also been granted bail.

Background of the Gold Theft Case

The Sabarimala gold theft case concerns allegations of the misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures.

The controversy traces its origins to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who had gifted 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding work at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used. (ANI)