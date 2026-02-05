Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, was granted statutory bail after the Crime Branch failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days. Opposition leader VD Satheesan has slammed the probe, alleging government interference.

A Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, after the 90-day statutory period for filing the charge sheet expired. The bail was granted under Section 187(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, as the Crime Branch failed to submit the final report within the prescribed time. Potti was arrested on November 3, 2025, and had remained in judicial custody for over 90 days.

In its order, the court observed that the right to default bail under Section 167(2) is absolute and cannot be denied based on the gravity of the offence. The court cited the Supreme Court judgment in Hitendra Vishnu Thakur v. State of Maharashtra, which held that statutory bail is a legal right when the investigating agency fails to complete the investigation within the stipulated period.

The case concerns the alleged theft of gold linked to the Sabarimala temple, which is under investigation by the Crime Branch. Further investigation into the matter is expected to continue despite bail being granted.

Opposition Slams Investigation

Meanwhile, Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan reiterated his claim that the investigation into the alleged Sabarimala gold heist is "moving dangerously off course," alleging that the government is shielding the accused.

On the Opposition MLAs' protest outside the Assembly, the LoP said, "The protest is unfolding both inside and outside the Assembly. As we have repeatedly warned, the investigation into the Sabarimala gold heist is moving dangerously off course. All the accused who should be behind bars are walking free, while those who ought to be arrested remain untouched. It is alarming that the probe is not extending to all the key individuals involved. These accused appear to be those most important to the CPI(M) and to the government itself. "

Chief Minister Accused of Interference

He accused the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, of "knowingly allowing illegal intervention in the investigation", attributing it as the reason for the accused being granted statutory bail despite denials by the High Court and Supreme Court. "If the investigation reaches them, the government will collapse, and that is precisely why the Chief Minister's Office is interfering. When we say the Chief Minister's Office, we mean the Chief Minister knowingly allowing illegal intervention in the investigation. As a result, all major accused persons, including those denied bail by both the High Court and the Supreme Court, have now been released on statutory bail," the LoP stated.

He further stated that the investigation is "at a dead end", adding that the case is fading without any due meaningful investigation reaching its logical conclusion. ""There is no active investigation. The looted ornaments have not been recovered, crucial evidence has not been collected, and the investigation is at a dead end. In the end, Kerala is being forced to watch one of the most shocking and shameful incidents, the Sabarimala gold heist, fade away without any accountability, without any arrests, and without any meaningful investigation reaching its logical conclusion," Satheesan said.