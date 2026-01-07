The Kerala High Court, satisfied with the SIT's probe into the Sabarimala gold heist, has granted a six-week extension. The SIT reported arresting 18 of 27 accused and examining 181 witnesses in the investigation spanning events from 1998.

The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged heist and plundering of gold from the gold-clad Dwarapalakas and other structures of the Sabarimala Sreekovil, and granted the team an additional six weeks to complete the investigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SIT Presents Investigation Progress

A Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice KV Jayakumar was hearing a suo motu writ petition initiated in connection with the alleged removal and misappropriation of gold cladding from the Sabarimala temple. When the matter came up, ADGP (Law and Order) H Venkatesh, who heads the SIT, Investigating Officer S Sasidharan, IPS, and the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board appeared before the Court in person and placed a comprehensive status report detailing the investigation carried out so far.

As per the report, Crime No. 3700 of 2025 was registered in connection with the removal of gold from the Dwarapalaka idol plates and side pillar plates, in which 15 persons have been arrayed as accused and nine arrested. Crime No. 3701 of 2025 relates to the removal of gold cladding from the side frames of the Sreekovil doors and connected plates; in that case, nine out of 12 accused have been arrested. The SIT informed the Court that 181 witnesses have been examined till date.

Court Satisfied with Probe's Thoroughness

The investigation spans events from 1998, when gold cladding was initially carried out by the UB Group, up to September 2025, when the Dwarapalakas were sent for gold plating. The probe has been divided into four phases covering gold cladding, replacement of doors in 2019, removal of gold-clad plates, and transactions related to gold plating in 2025. The Court noted that the SIT has conducted extensive analysis of call data records, seized mobile phones for forensic examination, scrutinised bank accounts for suspicious transactions, and collected documents to check for assets disproportionate to known sources of income. Samples from original plates at Sannidhanam have also been sent to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for scientific examination to determine the quantity of gold originally used and whether replacements were made.

Court Cautions Against Media Interference

Observing that the investigation is being conducted in a professional and thorough manner, the Bench said it was satisfied that no stone was being left unturned. The Court also took note of attempts to exert pressure on the SIT through speculative and unfounded media reports, cautioning that "trial by media" could undermine the integrity of the investigation, especially in a matter under judicial supervision.

Reiterating that court monitoring was aimed only at ensuring a fair, impartial and effective investigation, the Bench directed the SIT to continue its probe fearlessly and without external influence. The Court also permitted the SIT chief to co-opt additional officers of "the highest integrity" as required, subject to reporting such inclusion to the Court. Considering the voluminous records and complexity of the case, the High Court extended the time for completion of the investigation by six weeks and posted the matter for further consideration on January 19, 2026.