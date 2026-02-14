Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Saamana criticised the BJP for making an issue of Parbhani's new Muslim Mayor, Syed Iqbal. The editorial accused the BJP of hypocrisy, citing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's inclusive stance and the BJP's own history of appointing Muslims.

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for boasting about the election of a Muslim as Mayor of Parbhani, calling it a "total failure of their intelligence" and a distraction from Maharashtra's real issues.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Muslim corporator, Syed Iqbal, was elected the new Mayor of Parbhani city on Thursday, with backing from the Congress. He becomes the first Muslim to serve as mayor for any Shiv Sena faction in Maharashtra. In the mayoral poll, Iqbal won with 39 votes, defeating his BJP opponent Tirumala Khillare by a 13-vote margin. Congress corporator Ganesh Deshmukh was chosen as Parbhani's Deputy Mayor.

In an editorial, Saamana said, "While Maharashtra is in a state of turmoil over numerous issues, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its helpless wing are boasting that the Shiv Sena has appointed a Muslim as mayor in Parbhani. This is a total failure of their intelligence. They claim they installed a 'Khan' in Parbhani! This is like covering up your own affairs while gazing at others'. Hey Baba, forget about the 'Khan' of Parbhani, first explain why you installed a 'Khan' on the stage at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary celebrations. It's okay to place a Khan in the lap of the Sarsanghchalak, but this is not right for the patriotic Khan, a Marathi-speaking staunch Shiv Sainik from Parbhani."

They also slammed the BJP for trying to stir a Hindu-Muslim divide over the election of Iqbal, quoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's stance that Muslims who embrace local customs and culture "are our own" and questioning why BJP leaders are ignoring this guidance. "The world also saw Adnan Sami, son of Arshad Khan, who bombed Pathankot during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, sitting on the shoulders of the RSS chief. However, as soon as Marathi-speaking Shiv Sena official Syed Iqbal was appointed mayor, the BJP started a Hindu-Muslim conflict. The Sarsanghchalak clarified his stance on this issue at the centenary celebrations. He said, "Hindu-Muslim unity is often talked about. But this is completely wrong. Because we do not consider Hindus and Muslims as separate entities." What Bhagwat says next is significant... "Those Muslims who consider the customs, traditions, rituals, and culture here as their own are our own. We should accept them all as our own." If this is the Sarsanghchalak's guidance, then why are these BJP stooges indulging in "banggiri" in the name of Hindus and Muslims? Do they not agree with the Sarsanghchalak's views?" the editorial read.

Saamana said the BJP is turning Hindutva into a "political business" while praising its own Muslims in key positions. The editorial highlighted that the BJP itself has appointed Muslims to top posts, yet objects when a loyal Marathi-speaking Muslim like Iqbal rises locally, framing it as a manufactured Hindu-Muslim conflict. "...It appears only those Hindus whose god is 'Modi' are in danger. All other Hindus are safe. Because for the BJP, Hindutva has become a political business rather than a religion. Now, how many examples of their hypocrisy can we give? When Operation Sindoor was launched against Pakistan, the Modi government, in order to show the world how secular our country was, put forward Colonel Sophia Qureshi and provided daily war updates through her. However, as soon as Sindoor was withdrawn, the BJP labelled Sophia the "sister of traitors," the editorial read.

"The country's President, Governor, and Supreme Court Judges can all be Muslims. The BJP itself has given these positions, yet they oppose Syed, a patriotic Marathi speaker from Parbhani. This is hypocrisy. BJP members hate the freedom struggle and nationalism. In reality, if people from other regions and religions are raising the Marathi flag in Maharashtra, they should be welcomed. But the BJP's business is to incorporate Aurangzeb, Afzal Khan, and Jaichand into their party for profit and point fingers at others. A Muslim country like Iran refused to surrender to President Trump, but the world saw the world leader of the "divide and destroy" ideology surrender to President Trump," the editorial read.

