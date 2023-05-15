EAM S Jaishankar's latest photo in sunglasses goes viral, Here's how netizens reacted

Social media users have gone gaga over External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's picture in sunglasses, when he met Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson during his three-day visit to Sweden.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom during his three-day visit to Sweden. However, what caught the attention of the public was Jaishankar's sunglasses.

Dressed in proper formals and cool sunglasses, EAM took to Twitter and wrote, "Good to meet Defence Minister Pal Jonson of Sweden. Useful exchange of views on regional and global security."

His photo has gone viral on social media. Here's how netizens have reacted:

Many other user commented on the photo. One user wrote: "Dapper," and "That's a real 007 look." While another user tweeted, "Men In Black". A third said, "Killer look."

Jaishankar's visit to Sweden is his first as the external affairs minister. The trip comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Sweden to participate in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial. Along with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, he is anticipated to attend the opening ceremony of the India Trilateral Forum, which brings together representatives from India, Europe, and the US. Jaishankar will also talk on India-EU ties while he is in the region because Sweden is presently the EU Council's Presidency.