A Russian vlogger's video of her US$1 facial at men's salon in Delhi has gone viral. The social media post documented budget-friendly experience, attracting widespread attention & sparking debate. Viewers expressed mixed reactions, with some praising affordability of services in India, while others raised concerns about hygiene & quality standards.

A Russian travel vlogger has gone viral after sharing her experience of getting a US$1 (around Rs 96) facial at a men's salon in Delhi. The video, posted on social media, has attracted widespread attention, with viewers expressing everything from admiration for the affordable service to concerns about hygiene standards.

The content creator, Coco in India, documented her visit to a local men's salon, where she opted for the facial treatment priced at just US$1. Curious about what such a budget-friendly service would offer, she recorded the entire experience, showing each step of the facial and sharing her reactions.

Check the viral video here:

The video quickly gained traction online, prompting thousands of comments from users. While some viewers praised the affordability of salon services in India, others questioned whether such low-cost treatments could maintain proper hygiene and skincare standards.

One user commented, "Avoid this type of place."

Another wrote, "Price isn't everything. Hygiene matters more."

Others, however, defended the salon, saying affordable services are common in many parts of India and that price alone should not be used to judge quality.

Several users also pointed out that international travellers are often surprised by how inexpensive personal care services can be in India compared with many Western countries. The video has become another example of foreign creators showcasing everyday experiences in India that resonate with global audiences.

The viral clip has also reignited conversations about consumer expectations, affordability and hygiene in the beauty industry. While many appreciated the accessibility of low-cost grooming services, others stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and using quality skincare products regardless of the price.

As the debate continues online, the video has drawn attention not only for its unusual price tag but also for the differing perceptions of value and quality. Whether viewers were impressed or sceptical, the US$1 facial has become the latest social media moment to spark discussion about budget beauty services in India.