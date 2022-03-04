Russia-Ukraine war: India abstains voting at UNHRC on forming independent probe panel

Prior to this, New Delhi has abstained on three occasions on Russia-Ukraine conflict issues.

Geneva: India has once again abstained from voting at the United Nations on setting up an independent international commission of inquiry in the wake of Russia invasion against Ukraine.

Prior to this, New Delhi has abstained on three occasions on Russia-Ukraine conflict issues.

“The UN Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry following the aggression of the #Russie against the #Ukraine,” the UNHRC said in a tweet.

In the voting, a total of 32 member states preferred to vote in favour, while 13 abstained from voting. Russia and Eritrea voted against the proposal.

China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Sudan and Cuba among others had preferred to abstain the voting.

Participating during the Urgent Debate regarding the situation of human rights in Ukraine at the 49th Human Rights Council Session, India expressed concern over the steadily worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine.



“We urge immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities. No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. Dialogue and Diplomacy are the only solution for settling differences and disputes,” India in its statement said.



“We call for respect and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine and safe humanitarian access to conflict zones,” it added.