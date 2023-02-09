Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia to display 5th Gen Sukhoi Su-57E fighter at Aero India air show

    Aero India 2023: The 14th edition of the biennial air show will be held from February 13 to February 17 at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. 

    Russia to display 5th Gen Sukhoi Su-57E fighter at Aero India air show - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 7:37 PM IST

    The Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter jet, the Checkmate light tactical fighter, and the Orlan-30 drones will be among 200 types of the most advanced Russian-made armaments and military hardware that will be displayed at the upcoming Aero India 2023 international air show, said Russia's state arms seller on Thursday, February 9. 

    The 14th edition of the biennial air show will be held starting from February 13 to February 17 at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

    The TASS news agency cites a company's statement, "Rosoboronexport will showcase over 200 varieties of the most advanced Russian-made armaments and military hardware, including the Su-57E top-tier fifth-generation multirole fighter and the Checkmate light tactical aircraft."

    Additionally, it will feature Il-76MD-90A (E) military transport plane, the Il-78MK-90A aerial refuelling tanker, the Su-35 and Su-30SME fighters, and the MiG-35D multirole frontline fighter. 

    Furthermore, Rosoboronexport will present the Ka-226T light utility helicopter, whose manufacturing is proposed to begin under the 'Make in India' initiative on the grounds of Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited, a joint venture between Russian and Indian industrial enterprises, added the document. 

    At the air show, Russia will also show the modernised Ka-52E and Mi-28NE combat helicopters and the Mi-171Sh military transport rotorcraft, which are in high demand globally and in the Asia-Pacific. 

    It will feature the Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone for the first time outside Russia during the Aero India 2023 air show.

    The Special Technology Center's Orlan-30 drone system is a follow-up to the Orlan-10 UAV, which is in high demand worldwide.

    The Orlan-30 is designed for airborne reconnaissance, including searching, detecting, and identifying objects in the visible and infrared ranges. Furthermore, when equipped with a mission payload, it enables target identification for precision-guided weapons used to eliminate fixed and moving targets during the day/night.

    At the Aero India 2023 international aviation show, Russia's state arms seller will exhibit new anti-drone systems.

    Rosoboronexport said, "Russian-made anti-drone systems such as Repellent, RLK-MCE, RB-504P-E, and RB-504A-E will also be on show."

    Officials said Aero India had established itself as one of the world's finest aerospace exhibits, with 13 successful editions held in Bengaluru since 1996. 

    The Aerospace and Defence expo will be held over an area of approximately 35,000 square metres, with 731 exhibitors registered, 633 Indian and 98 international for Aero India this time.

    The five-day event, which PM Modi will inaugurate, will involve aircraft aerial displays, a big exhibition, and a trade fair for aerospace businesses. This year's exhibition is likely to be the largest in participation, with leading international think institutes, major aerospace businesses, and world leaders taking part.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: AK-203 assault rifle manufacturing begins; first batch from Korwa plant expected by March

    Also Read: US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    Also Read: Body of Russian engineer who died in Odisha sent for autopsy; check details

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 7:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Serum Institute vaccine against cervical cancer to be available for public in February may cost Rs 2000 gcw

    Serum Institute's vaccine against cervical cancer to be available soon

    Over 2 25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022 reveals govt data gcw

    Over 2.25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022, reveals govt data

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark gcw

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark

    Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL mothers, jobs for every home - adt

    Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL moms, jobs for every home

    Why not use Nehru surname PM Modi takes dig at Gandhis in Parliament gcw

    'Why not use Nehru surname...' PM Modi takes dig at Gandhis in Parliament

    Recent Stories

    Serum Institute vaccine against cervical cancer to be available for public in February may cost Rs 2000 gcw

    Serum Institute's vaccine against cervical cancer to be available soon

    Shahid Kapoor Farzi to Ajith Thunivu to Penn Badgley YOU and many more to watch this weekend RBA

    Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Ajith's Thunivu to Penn Badgley’s YOU and many more to watch this weekend

    Over 2 25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022 reveals govt data gcw

    Over 2.25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022, reveals govt data

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 58 Sub Inspector positions in Commando Battalion, APRO; check age limit, salary details - adt

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 58 SI positions in Commando Battalion, APRO; check age limit, salary

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark gcw

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon