Russia to display 5th Gen Sukhoi Su-57E fighter at Aero India air show

Aero India 2023: The 14th edition of the biennial air show will be held from February 13 to February 17 at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

The Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter jet, the Checkmate light tactical fighter, and the Orlan-30 drones will be among 200 types of the most advanced Russian-made armaments and military hardware that will be displayed at the upcoming Aero India 2023 international air show, said Russia's state arms seller on Thursday, February 9.

The TASS news agency cites a company's statement, "Rosoboronexport will showcase over 200 varieties of the most advanced Russian-made armaments and military hardware, including the Su-57E top-tier fifth-generation multirole fighter and the Checkmate light tactical aircraft."

Additionally, it will feature Il-76MD-90A (E) military transport plane, the Il-78MK-90A aerial refuelling tanker, the Su-35 and Su-30SME fighters, and the MiG-35D multirole frontline fighter.

Furthermore, Rosoboronexport will present the Ka-226T light utility helicopter, whose manufacturing is proposed to begin under the 'Make in India' initiative on the grounds of Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited, a joint venture between Russian and Indian industrial enterprises, added the document.

At the air show, Russia will also show the modernised Ka-52E and Mi-28NE combat helicopters and the Mi-171Sh military transport rotorcraft, which are in high demand globally and in the Asia-Pacific.

It will feature the Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone for the first time outside Russia during the Aero India 2023 air show.

The Special Technology Center's Orlan-30 drone system is a follow-up to the Orlan-10 UAV, which is in high demand worldwide.

The Orlan-30 is designed for airborne reconnaissance, including searching, detecting, and identifying objects in the visible and infrared ranges. Furthermore, when equipped with a mission payload, it enables target identification for precision-guided weapons used to eliminate fixed and moving targets during the day/night.

At the Aero India 2023 international aviation show, Russia's state arms seller will exhibit new anti-drone systems.

Rosoboronexport said, "Russian-made anti-drone systems such as Repellent, RLK-MCE, RB-504P-E, and RB-504A-E will also be on show."

Officials said Aero India had established itself as one of the world's finest aerospace exhibits, with 13 successful editions held in Bengaluru since 1996.

The Aerospace and Defence expo will be held over an area of approximately 35,000 square metres, with 731 exhibitors registered, 633 Indian and 98 international for Aero India this time.

The five-day event, which PM Modi will inaugurate, will involve aircraft aerial displays, a big exhibition, and a trade fair for aerospace businesses. This year's exhibition is likely to be the largest in participation, with leading international think institutes, major aerospace businesses, and world leaders taking part.

(With inputs from PTI)

