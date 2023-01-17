AK-203 assault rifle manufacturing begins; first batch from Korwa plant expected by March

The joint venture plans to ensure 100 per cent localization of the production of AK-203 rifles in India, the company said. In future, the company may also increase output and upgrade its production facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform.

The Indo-Russian joint venture at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh has commenced manufacturing of AK-203 assault rifles and will begin delivering the weapons to the Indian Army soon, Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport, confirmed on Tuesday.

Days ago, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande had stated that "out of 6-lakh AK-203 odd rifles, the force will receive 70,000 of them in 32 months. The first batch of 5,000 rifles would be delivered by March this year." He had also mentioned that these 70,000 rifles would have indigenous content ranging from 5-17 per cent while the remaining guns would be entirely indigenously. Indian Army will receive all rifles within 128 months.

Also See: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

"With the launch of series production of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India's defence and law enforcement agencies. The model combines excellent ergonomics, adaptability to different shooters and high-performance characteristics; it is one of the best assault rifles in the world," said Sergey Chemezov, General Director of Rostec.

The joint venture plans to ensure 100 per cent localization of the production of AK-203 rifles in India, the company said. In future, the company may also increase output and upgrade its production facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform.

"Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi has manufactured the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. The beginning of deliveries to the Indian Army is expected soon. At the same time, the factory’s capacity makes it possible to fully equip the personnel of other law enforcement agencies in India with AK-203 assault rifles, which, due to their high adaptability, are suitable for various operators. In addition, the joint venture will be able to export its products to third countries," said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport. It must be noted that India is the first country to start producing AK-200-series assault rifles.

About AK-203 assault rifles

According to the company, the AK-200-series assault rifles have retained all the advantages of the traditional AK scheme, including reliability, durability and ease of maintenance.

At the same time, they fully meet the latest requirements for firearms in the world in terms of ergonomics and the ability to mount high-tech additional equipment.

It further stated that Rosoboronexport aims to cooperate in terms of the transfer of technology put forward by the Indian side and in accordance with the Make in India initiative. New Delhi and Moscow inked an intergovernmental agreement in 2019 to set up Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, a joint venture to make the AK-203 assault rifles. The AK-203 rifles would replace the ageing Indian Small Arms System (INSAS).

Also Watch: Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei