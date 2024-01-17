Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India behind Iran bombing Pakistan? Rumours flood social media

    Iran launched drone and missile attacks on two bases linked to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan, resulting in condemnation from Pakistan and casualties. Speculation about potential Indian involvement arose due to the timing of the strikes following the visit of India's Foreign Minister to Iran

    Rumours of Indian involvement in Iran bombing Pakistan on social media
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    Iran launched drone and missile attacks on two bases reportedly belonging to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan. The strikes come just a day after similar actions targeted locations in Iraq and Syria by the elite Revolutionary Guards. Pakistan swiftly condemned the attacks, labeling them an "unprovoked violation of its airspace" and warning of potential consequences. The statement from Pakistan also noted casualties, with two children reported dead and three others injured as a result of the Iranian attack.

    Meanwhile, speculation has emerged, particularly on social media, suggesting a potential Indian hand behind Iran's strikes on Pakistan. The speculation gained traction due to the recent visit of India's Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, to Iran. During his two-day visit, Jaishankar met with Iran's President and Foreign Minister. However, India has denied any involvement in Iran's air strike, and no official statement from the Indian government has been released regarding the speculation.

    Jaish al-Adl, designated as a terrorist organization by Iran since its formation in 2012, saw two of its "important headquarters" in Pakistan reportedly destroyed in the recent attacks. The Sunni terrorist group operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan and has a history of launching attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for an assault on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that resulted in the deaths of at least 11 police personnel.

    Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been a hotspot for clashes between Iran's security forces and Sunni terrorists, as well as drug smuggling activities. The situation has raised concerns about the broader implications for regional stability and security.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 3:41 PM IST
