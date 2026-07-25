Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, Rudraprayag's administration is bolstering security and traffic management. DM Vishal Mishra has directed police and other departments to ensure a safe pilgrimage, with extra forces and disaster management teams on alert.

Ahead of Kanwar Yatra, the Rudraprayag district administration has stepped up preparations to ensure their safety and convenience. Necessary arrangements are being put in place to facilitate a smooth and secure pilgrimage.

Kanwar Yatra Preparations

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra has issued directions to the police and other concerned departments to maintain security, manage traffic efficiently, and ensure law and order throughout the Kanwar Yatra. The administration said that ensuring a safe, hassle-free, and well-organised journey for devotees remains its top priority. Vishal Mishra said, "Kedarnath Dham Yatra is going on smoothly. The Yatra was briefly stopped in past few days due to rainfall alerts and pilgrims were stopped at safe locations. Our team is fully prepared for the proposed Kanwar Yatra. We will monitor it and Police have also been told to prepare a traffic management plan. Extra Police force will be deployed and disaster management control room will monitor the entire Yatra."

Rainfall Disrupts Pilgrimage Routes

Earlier this week, Heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand disrupted movement on the Kedarnath Yatra route. It has also led to a sharp rise in the water level of the Sharda River, prompting authorities to issue advisories, restore blocked roads, and intensify disaster preparedness measures.

In Rudraprayag district, Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said an orange alert had been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the Kedarnath pilgrimage, and overnight rainfall caused road blockages at several locations, including Sirobagad, Banswara and Mungatiya.

Speaking to ANI, Tomar said disaster management teams, police and the district administration acted immediately after receiving information about the blockages and restored the affected stretches, following which traffic resumed. "We are regularly issuing advisories and guidelines, as prescribed by the Meteorological Department and the government, to pilgrims and travellers regarding weather and health conditions. In view of the rainfall, travellers are being advised to remain at safe locations and are being allowed to proceed only after the weather improves and roads are reopened," she said.

Alert at Sharda Barrage

Meanwhile, in Champawat district's Banbasa area, the Irrigation Department issued a red alert for the Banbasa Sharda Barrage on the India-Nepal border after the Sharda River witnessed a significant rise in water level due to continuous heavy rainfall in the Kumaon region. As a precautionary measure, movement in the border area was restricted, while vehicular movement across the Sharda Barrage was also suspended.

Assistant Engineer Prashant Kumar said that more than one lakh cusecs of water were released from the Banbasa Sharda Barrage following heavy rainfall in the hills.

Authorities urged residents, pilgrims and travellers to strictly follow official advisories and avoid venturing into vulnerable areas until weather conditions improve. (ANI)