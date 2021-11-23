RSS worker's killing: CPI-M and PFI have secret understanding, claims BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday alleged that the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist in Kerala was hand in glove with the Popular Front of India and allowed its activities to widen in the state. The BJP's allegation came hours after the Kerala Police arrested a PFI office-bearer in connection with the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker in Kerala's Palakkad district.

District police chief R Viswanath told media persons that the arrested accused was 'directly involved' in the murder of A Sanjith in Mambaram. He further said that the arrest was made on the basis of statements provided by eyewitnesses and that more arrests will be made over the next 48 hours. To recall, Sanjith was waylaid by some assailant shortly after he left his wife's home along with her on a bike. He was dragged away from the bike and assaulted brutally using sharp weapons. The victim was stabbed around 36 times.

Kerala unit of the BJP has always been insisting that SDPI, which is an offshoot of the PFI, was behind the murder. Days before he was brutally killed, Sanjith had been involved in an argument with some SDPI workers. Addressing a media briefing, Kerala BJP president K Surendran said that trained killers were behind the murder.

Surendran claimed that the murder established the terror links of PFI. He said that even though a civil police officer was the eyewitness in the case, the Kerala Police did not act as per law. Stating that the murder happened two kilometres from the national highway, Surendran claimed police apathy considering that it did not block the traffic or search the vehicles or collect CCTV footage.

Stating that the PFI activity is widening across Kerala, the state BJP chief said that the outfit was deepening its roots in the rural areas as well with the help of the ruling dispensation. He alleged that there was a secret understanding between CPI-M and PFI and that in many local bodies, they are ruling together. He also alleged that the police is shielding and supporting the PFI. To recall, PFI has been accused in the past few years of stocking communal tensions multiple times

Surendran had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday and sought a probe by the NIA into the killing. In a letter to the Home Minister, the Kerala BJP chief had claimed that over the last five years, at least 10 RSS-BJP cadres had been killed by alleged jihadi groups.

