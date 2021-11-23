  • Facebook
    ‘Absconding’ notice pasted outside former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh's residence

    On Monday, his counsel informed the Supreme Court that Singh is in hiding since there is a grave threat to his life from the Mumbai Police.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 2:23 PM IST
    In a massive development, a court order, declaring former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh ‘absconding’ has been pasted outside his flat in Juhu, Mumbai. Singh on Monday was granted protection from arrest after he informed the Supreme Court, through his lawyer Puneet Bali, that he is very much in India, and not absconding.

    However, around 25 days before, the Bombay High Court had declared him an absconder, while the Supreme Court had demanded that Param Bir Singh should disclose his whereabouts. On Monday, his counsel informed the Supreme Court that Singh is in hiding since there is a grave threat to his life from the Mumbai Police. Additionally, he also remarked that the former Mumbai Police is willing to cooperate before CBI even within a period of 48 hours.

    The apex court on Monday had termed the legal battle between former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as “very disturbing” and stated that the former commissioner seems to show a lack of faith in the police.

    A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and comprising Justice MM Sundresh said, “We do find the picture very disturbing. An earlier commissioner seems to show lack of faith in the police! We wonder what would happen to the common man and what kind of faith they would have in the police. The matter has become curiouser in the battle between the then home minister and the then police commissioner.”

    Singh was shunted out as Mumbai’s Police Commissioner in March, just days after Sachin Waze’s arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case. Following his removal, he accused the then state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of using Waze and other police officers to run an extortion racket and collect over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

