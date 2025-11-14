CPI General Secretary D Raja slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Hindu nation' comments, accusing the Sangh of never agreeing with the Indian Constitution or the tricolour flag and questioning who Bhagwat is to dictate to the country.

CPI Slams RSS Chief's 'Hindu Nation' Remark

Criticising Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks that no constitutional approval is needed to call India a "Hindu nation", CPI General Secretary D Raja on Monday accused the Sangh of never agreeing with the Constitution of India. He asserted that India is a diverse nation and asked who Mohan Bhagwat is to dictate to the country. Raja noted that the RSS opposed the tricolour flag. "RSS never agreed with the constitution. BR Ambedkar was the principal architect of our constitution. Who is Mohan Bhagwat to dictate to the whole country, to the people of India? RSS disagreed with the tricolour flag. India is a nation that has diversity, and these diversities must be acknowledged," D Raja told ANI.

Furthermore, the CPI leader claimed that the RSS perpetuates the caste system, patriarchy, and inequalities; however, the constitution promotes justice and equality among the citizens.

'Hindustan is a Hindu Nation': Mohan Bhagwat

Earlier on Sunday, stressing that India is a "Hindu nation," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that no constitutional approval is needed as it is the "truth". Addressing an event marking 100 years of the RSS, Bhagwat said that India is, and will remain, a Hindu nation until Indian culture is appreciated in the country. "The Sun rises in the east; we don't know when this has been happening. So, do we need constitutional approval for that too? Hindustan is a Hindu nation. Whoever considers India their motherland appreciates Indian culture, as long as there is even one person alive on the land of Hindustan who believes in and cherishes the glory of Indian ancestors, India is a Hindu nation. This is the ideology of the Sangh," he said at the '100 Vyakhyan Mala' program of RSS in Kolkata. (ANI)