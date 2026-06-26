RSS leader Indresh Kumar urged patience regarding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, stating the SIT probe should proceed without interference. UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has assured strict action against anyone found guilty.

RSS Leader Urges Patience, Awaits SIT Report

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Friday said that the investigation into the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case should be allowed to proceed without interference, stressing that a final view must be taken only after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its report.

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Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the government has already constituted an SIT, and the matter is currently under investigation. "The SIT has already been established by the government, and the investigation is going on. We should wait for the investigation report," he told ANI.

RSS leader urged patience until the investigation is complete. "I have also seen the media and politics conducting trials with great noise regarding 'Saffron terror'. And therefore, I will only say that once the complete SIT report comes, the Government of India will take further action according to it, and everyone will welcome it," he added.

UP Govt Vows Strict Action

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak today said that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case. "The government has taken the entire matter seriously. An FIR has been registered. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," he told ANI.

FIR Registered, SIT to Probe Allegations

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

On June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving donations following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)