RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale dismissed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's call to ban the RSS, asking for a reason and stating the public has accepted the Sangh's nation-building work. Kharge had cited law & order issues.

'What will be gained by banning an RSS?': Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale opposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's call for banning the organisation. Hosabale highlighted that there should be a "reason to ban" the organization, as the RSS regularly engages in nation building as has been accepted by the public. "There must be a reason behind the ban. What will be gained by banning an RSS that is engaged in nation-building? The public has already accepted the RSS," Hosabale said during a press conference in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, following the organisation's second day of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarni Mandal meet. The meet was called by RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in the Kachnar city, to discuss the programmes marking the 100 years of the Sangh and discussing other national issues.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Cites Law & Order, Invokes Sardar Patel

The RSS general Secretary's comments come a few days after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called for a ban on the organisation, as he held the RSS and BJP responsible for the current state of law and order in India. He said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly respects the views of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, then he should take the decision to ban RSS, referencing how the former law minister banned the organisation earlier. "These are my personal views and I openly say that there should be one (a ban on the RSS). If PM respects the views presented by Vallabhbhai Patel, this should be done. All the wrongs in the country and all law & order issues here are due to BJP and RSS," Kharge said.

Earlier, the Congress President's son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had urged state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution."

RSS History and Previous Scrutiny

Recently, RSS completed 100 years of existence since 1925. Founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur. The organisation works for the welfare of the nation and the Hindu community. However, following the assassination of the Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, the RSS came under scrutiny and was blamed for influencing Nathuram Godse, leading the organisation's temporary ban. Later on the ban was lifted and an investigation cleared the organisation of any direct involvement in the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)