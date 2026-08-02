Amid protests over alleged JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato has launched an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi. He demands the cancellation of the JPSC PT and a review of exams conducted through TDPL agencies.

Amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Sunday launched an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. The protesters have demanded greater transparency in the examination process and urged the Hemant Soren-led government to hold talks with them and address their concerns. The aspirants also held a Mashal March as part of their agitation.

'Government Must Come to its Knees'

Speaking to reporters, Mahato said he would continue the hunger strike until the demands submitted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren were fulfilled. "To ensure that the students' morale is maintained, I am sitting on a hunger strike to take this fight forward. I will follow all the rules of this strike and ensure that the government comes to its knees. We will ensure that all the accused get strict punishment," he said.

Protesters' Key Demands

Mahato further demanded the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and called for a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies. "First, we will ensure that the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services is cancelled and make sure that examinations happening through TDPL agencies are looked into. We will force reforms for JPSC, JSSC exams," he added.

Parallels Drawn with National Protests

This development mirrors youth-led agitations in Delhi, where activist Sonam Wangchuk recently concluded a 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy. CJP, which led the demonstrations in the national capital, has extended its support to the ongoing student movement in Jharkhand.

Students Demand Structural Overhaul

The outrage in Jharkhand follows a series of recent controversies involving exam leaks, questionable administrative decisions, and logistics blunders that students say have crippled their career prospects. Students on the ground paint a grim picture of the state's educational and public recruitment infrastructure, citing severe mismanagement that spans multiple examination cycles. "Be it any exam, like the JPSC or JSSC CGL, the papers are getting leaked," said Rekha Rana, a student protester at the demonstration.

Protesters are demanding a structural overhaul rather than mere political or bureaucratic damage control. Speaking on the government's delayed response to public outcry, protester Archana Kumari emphasised that symbolic gestures, such as official resignations, fail to address the core problem. "The JPSC and JSSC scams -- you might recall that the government only took cognisance of the JPSC issue after the OMR sheet went viral, and you likely saw what happened with the JPSC Chairman subsequently," Kumari pointed out.

Protest Movement Intensifies

The ongoing protest marks an escalation in student activism in Ranchi. After earlier demonstrations at Bapu Vatika in Morabadi, the movement has now intensified with students seeking accountability and reforms in the state's recruitment examination process.