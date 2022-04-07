Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Istanbul has a unique way of generating electricity, Anand Mahindra hopes to explore it

    Simply said, the turbines exploit the wind from passing vehicles to create electricity, which is then used to power street lights and other devices. The vertical turbines are known as ENLIL. They were created by Istanbul Technical University and the technology business Devecitech.

    İstanbul, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    A video showing devices planted in the centre of Istanbul's highways recently sparked a lot of discussion on social media when several users uploaded it. The video is a few years old, but wind turbines were erected in Istanbul's streets in 2021 to produce power from traffic-generated air turbulence.

    A post shared by Kerem Deveci (@keremdeveci_)

    Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, has offered a brilliant concept for generating power from traffic. The billionaire, who regularly advocates inventive solutions to climate change and global warming concerns, tweeted a video showing how tiny turbines installed in the centre of a road can create power by converting the wind generated by moving traffic into energy.

    Anand Mahindra, who shared the video on Twitter, said, "Developed by Istanbul Technical University." Ingenious. It makes use of the wind created by passing automobiles. Given India's traffic, we may become a worldwide wind energy force! Can we look into utilising these on our roads, @nitin gadkari ji?"

    ENLIL has sensors built in to record climatic factors such as temperature and humidity. They can also monitor seismic activity and the carbon imprint. The devices are not as large as regular turbines, but their blades are strong enough to generate one kilowatt hour of electricity.

    One ENLIL, when equipped with an extra solar panel on top, can create enough electricity to power up to two houses for a day. Entrepreneur Kerem Deveci came up with the idea for ENLIL. He got a "brainwave" while riding the public bus in Istanbul. Kerem began working on the project while studying civil engineering. In his bedroom, he initially developed a prototype of the technique.

