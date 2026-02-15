RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat participated in a social harmony meeting in Gorakhpur for the Sangh's centenary celebrations. He also addressed a veterinary convention in Nagpur, advocating for an empowered Veterinary Council and humane solutions for stray dogs.

RSS Chief Attends Social Harmony Meet in Gorakhpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday participated in a social harmony meeting during his visit to Gorakhpur. The programme was organised as part of the Sangh's centenary year celebrations.

According to Sangh sources, the RSS chief addressed prominent citizens and volunteers at the social harmony meeting held at Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium.

Prior to the meeting, he inaugurated an exhibition on the Sangh's 100-year journey and the theme of 'Panch Parivartan' by lighting a ceremonial lamp. Thereafter, Bhagwat visited the exhibition and gathered information about various aspects of the Sangh's centenary year.

Bhagwat Calls for Empowered Veterinary Council, Humane Solutions

Earlier this week, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat called for the establishment of a separate, empowered Veterinary Council, stating that decisions related to animals and public safety must be guided by veterinarians and subject-matter experts. He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the XXII Annual Convention of the Indian Society for Advancement of Canine Practice (ISACP) and the National Symposium on "Role of Canine in One Health: Building Partnerships and Resolving Challenges," held in Nagpur.

On Stray Dog Controversy

Referring to the recent controversy in Delhi over stray dogs, Bhagwat said public discourse had become polarised. "Two extreme ideas were being discussed: either kill all dogs or do not touch them at all. But if humans have to live with dogs, the real question is how they should live together," he said, stressing the need for balanced and humane solutions.

Highlighting scientific approaches, Bhagwat said a middle path is both possible and necessary. "Dog population can be controlled through sterilisation, and several preventive steps can be taken to reduce risks to humans. These are practical solutions based on knowledge, not emotion," he said, adding that his views were shaped by his background as a veterinarian.

Urges Veterinarians to 'Think Big'

The RSS Chief also urged veterinarians to think beyond traditionally perceived limitations. "Earlier, it was believed that veterinarians had a very limited scope. That thinking is wrong. We must think big and recognise the larger role veterinarians can play in society, public health, and policy," he said. (ANI)