A heavy transport vehicle (HTV) breakdown on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan to Ashram has blocked one carriageway, affecting traffic. Delhi Traffic Police said a crane could not remove the loaded vehicle, advising commuters to plan their travel.

Traffic movement on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan towards Ashram may be affected after a heavy transport vehicle (HTV) broke down, blocking one carriageway, Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Alert

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert, stating that one lane was completely blocked and traffic personnel were present at the spot to manage the situation.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 📍 Location: Sarai kale kha to Ashram on Ring Road 🔧 Reason: One HTV breakdown, one carriageway blocked 👮 Efforts: Crane could not remove due to loaded. Likely to remove after AM Traffic staff are present and one lane completely blocked. ⚠️ Advice: Traffic movement may be affected. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and follow traffic staff instructions. 📞 Delhi Traffic Police Helpline: 1095 #DelhiTrafficPolice #TrafficAlert #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 17, 2026

Removal Efforts and Commuter Advisory

The police said a crane could not remove the vehicle due to its load and that it was likely to be removed after the morning hours.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow the instructions of traffic personnel.

For assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095, the police said.

Further information is still awaited. (ANI)