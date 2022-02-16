  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rs 20 currency note with 'Rashi bewafa hai' written on it goes viral

    A photograph of a Rs 20 note with the caption 'Rashi bewafa hai' has appeared on Twitter. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to the picture.

    Rs 20 currency note with Rashi bewafa hai written on it goes viral gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 4:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A photograph of a Rs 20 note with the caption 'Rashi bewafa hai' has appeared on Twitter. We understand what you're thinking. This is reminiscent of the 'Sonam Gupta bewafa hai' incident, but it hasn't dampened netizens' excitement to discover who Rashi is. A similar event occurred in 2016 when a ten-rupee note was discovered with the words 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai' and went viral across the country.

    When loosely translated from Hindi, this Twitter user's caption says, "Who is Rashi, is she Sonam's sister?" 

    Despite the fact that writing on Indian cash is banned, someone voiced his displeasure by putting the statement on a Rs 20 note. As a result, it resurrected 'Rashi thi rasode mei' memes. The discussion developed to the point that the phrase 'Rashi Kaun Hai' trended on Twitter. 

    Also Read | New York Times acquires viral game Wordle for seven-figure price

    Also Read | 'We did it again': Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

    Also Read | Gay couple from Hyderabad exchange vows; celebration pics go viral

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to Feb 17; why govt picking on hijab alone?-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to Feb 17; ‘why govt picking on hijab alone?’

    Priyanka Gandhi seen applauding Punjab CM Channi's UP ke Bhaiyya jibe, Congress faces flak

    Priyanka seen applauding Channi's 'UP ke Bhaiyya' jibe, Congress faces flak

    TPCC registers case against Assam CM Himanta Sarma for comments against Rahul Gandhi - ADT

    Hyderabad Police books Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Deep Sidhu's brother alleges conspiracy behind accident, FIR filed-dnm

    Deep Sidhu’s brother alleges conspiracy behind accident, FIR filed

    Gold prices today February 16 Why Kerala gold price fell by Rs 130 in one day

    Why gold price in Kerala fell by Rs 130 in one day

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to Feb 17; why govt picking on hijab alone?-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to Feb 17; ‘why govt picking on hijab alone?’

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It's official! Shreyas Iyer to captain Kolkata Knight Riders KKR-ayh

    IPL 2022: It's official! Shreyas Iyer to captain Kolkata Knight Riders

    Urfi Javed asks people to not defend her here is why drb

    Urfi Javed asks people to not defend her; here’s why

    Priyanka Gandhi seen applauding Punjab CM Channi's UP ke Bhaiyya jibe, Congress faces flak

    Priyanka seen applauding Channi's 'UP ke Bhaiyya' jibe, Congress faces flak

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal' RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal'

    Recent Videos

    Ashwani Kumar Congress party has no place for seniority or loyalty

    Congress has no place for seniority or loyalty now: Ashwani Kumar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir Singh's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon