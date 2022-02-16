Rs 20 currency note with 'Rashi bewafa hai' written on it goes viral

A photograph of a Rs 20 note with the caption 'Rashi bewafa hai' has appeared on Twitter. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to the picture.

A photograph of a Rs 20 note with the caption 'Rashi bewafa hai' has appeared on Twitter. We understand what you're thinking. This is reminiscent of the 'Sonam Gupta bewafa hai' incident, but it hasn't dampened netizens' excitement to discover who Rashi is. A similar event occurred in 2016 when a ten-rupee note was discovered with the words 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai' and went viral across the country.

When loosely translated from Hindi, this Twitter user's caption says, "Who is Rashi, is she Sonam's sister?"

Despite the fact that writing on Indian cash is banned, someone voiced his displeasure by putting the statement on a Rs 20 note. As a result, it resurrected 'Rashi thi rasode mei' memes. The discussion developed to the point that the phrase 'Rashi Kaun Hai' trended on Twitter.

Also Read | New York Times acquires viral game Wordle for seven-figure price

Also Read | 'We did it again': Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

Also Read | Gay couple from Hyderabad exchange vows; celebration pics go viral