    'We did it again': Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

    According to Emirates, even though the advertisement seemed like it was shot effortlessly, the whole campaign involved meticulous planning and execution

    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
    International airline operator Emirates is known for its stunning advertisement campaigns. And this time, they have taken its campaign to the extreme level. In an attempt to draw attention and celebrate one of the world's biggest shows currently underway -- the Expo 2020 Dubai -- the Emirates placed a stuntwoman on the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. 

    At 829.8 metres, the stuntwoman is seen holding a placard that read, 'I am still here'. The message giving the world a reminder of the immensely viral August 2021 ad campaign atop the Burj Khalifa. In that 33-second ad campaign, the stuntwoman dressed in Emirates cabin crew costume held up placards that read, 'Moving the UAE to the UK Amber list has made us feel on top of the world. Fly Emirates, Fly better'.

    This time, Emirates dropped a 1-minute 15-second video, which starts off from where it left off in August and the stuntwoman is heard saying, 'Hi mom, I am on top of the world.' While holding up a message board inviting people to attend the 'world's greatest show', an Emirates A380 with Expo 2020 Dubai livery makes a flyby. While it seems that the aircraft passed way too close to the stuntwoman, in reality, it was over half a mile away. 

    According to Emirates, even though the advertisement seemed like it was shot effortlessly, the whole campaign involved meticulous planning and execution along with stakeholders in Dubai's aviation eco-system.

    The flypast was carefully choreographed. The A380, which was flying at a low altitude of only 2,700 feet -- the exact height of Burj Khalifa by Emaar, had to circle the Burj Khalifa 11 times to provide the right selection of shots. The filming and low flypasts were conducted on October 13 and 14, 2021. The timing of the flights was scheduled outside of the peak departures window at Dubai International to prevent any disruptions in air traffic.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
