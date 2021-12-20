  • Facebook
    Gay couple from Hyderabad exchange vows; celebration pics go viral

    First Published Dec 20, 2021, 6:50 PM IST
    Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty had an intimate wedding celebrated at the outskirts of Hyderabad. The pictures from their celebrations have gone viral on the net.

    Breaking the barriers, a gay couple from Hyderabad have got married in an intimate setting. Supriyo Chakraborty (31) and Abhay Dange (34) have been together for over eight years, before solemnising their relationship officially.

    The duo had a 'promise ceremony' On December 18, Saturday, to solemnise their relationship. The ceremony was held in the outskirts of Hyderabad, possibly becoming the first gay wedding in Telangana, catching the attention of people.

    Sophia David, the couple’s friend as well as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community officiated the ‘promise ceremony’ for the couple.

    David pronounced the couple has ‘husband and husband’ in the intimate wedding ceremony which was attended just by the close friends and family.

    Since Abhay comes from a Punjabi family and Supriyo from a Bengali family, traditions as per Punjabi and Bengali rituals were held during the ceremony. The couple exchanged vows of their wedding.

    Supriyo Chakraborty told a media outlet that the ceremony holds a special place for the two as everyone came together to cherish and appreciate the biggest moment of their lives.

    The wedding of Supriyo and Abhay is held at a time when the Delhi High Court is hearing a batch of petitions filed for recognising same-sex marriages in India under the concerning laws.

    Supriyo and Abhay had met each other on a dating platform some eight years ago. At the time that they met and started dating, they did not expect that a ceremony of sorts was possible for them.

    However, with time they realised that the two were meant to be together. And what followed next has changed their lives drastically.

    The couple had decided to have a ceremony early this year to celebrate their love. Their ceremonies reflected not just upon the love that two share but also how much their loved ones have showered their blessing and love for the couple. The two also have a four-legged baby named’ Kaju’ who, according to Abhay and Supriyo, completes their family.

