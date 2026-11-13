An American content creator was left stunned after allegedly being fined Rs 10,000 for using a tripod at Jaipur's Jantar Mantar. His reaction has gone viral, triggering a debate over tourist rules and photography restrictions

An American content creator has sparked an online discussion after sharing his experience at Jaipur's historic Jantar Mantar. The creator reportedly expressed disbelief after being fined Rs 10,000 for using a tripod at the popular tourist attraction.

American Content Creator Stunned By Rs 10,000 Fine

The incident came to light after an American creator shared his experience of visiting Jantar Mantar in Jaipur. According to the report, he was fined Rs 10,000 for using a tripod at the heritage site.

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The creator appeared surprised by the penalty and questioned the reasoning behind such a hefty fine for using basic photography equipment. Reacting to the situation, he reportedly described the rule as "stupid", expressing his frustration over the experience.

The incident has since drawn attention to the restrictions visitors may encounter while filming or photographing popular tourist destinations in India.

Tripod Restrictions At Historic Tourist Attractions Spark Questions

Jantar Mantar is among Jaipur's prominent historical attractions and attracts tourists interested in India's astronomical heritage and architecture.

While visitors often carry cameras and smartphones to capture their travel experiences, certain photography activities at protected monuments may be subject to specific rules and permissions.

The incident has brought the issue of tripod usage at heritage properties into focus. For travel content creators, tripods are essential equipment for recording stable videos, taking photographs and producing travel-related content.

However, visitors should familiarise themselves with the applicable photography guidelines before setting up professional-looking equipment at protected sites.

Internet Divided Over The Incident

The reported fine has also triggered differing opinions online. While the American creator's reaction has drawn attention, the incident has raised a broader question about the balance between preserving historical monuments and accommodating modern-day tourism.

Some may view restrictions on filming equipment as necessary to maintain discipline and protect heritage properties. Others may question whether such penalties are proportionate, particularly when visitors are unaware of specific rules.

The discussion highlights how an apparently small travel-related incident can turn into a larger debate about tourism regulations, visitor awareness and the experience of international travellers in India.