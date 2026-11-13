5 10 Image Credit : Asianet News

How does a Rs 53,100 salary result in Rs 15.20 lakh arrears?

The 12-month arrear calculation is catching everyone's eye. Let us assume the 8th Pay Commission benefits start from January 1, 2026, but the actual payout happens in late 2027. Employees would get arrears for that gap. To understand this, let us stick with our Level 9 employee earning a basic salary of Rs 53,100. If we use the 4 factor, their new basic pay becomes Rs 2,12,400. This calculation also assumes the Dearness Allowance (DA) will be 60 percent from January to June 2026, and 63 percent from July to December. These DA rates are just estimates. The crucial point is how the old DA merges with the new basic pay. Will the DA reset to zero on the new pay scale, or will the old DA continue? The Rs 15.20 lakh arrear figure assumes DA starts at zero on the new basic pay, while you still get the DA owed on the old structure. Again, this is an expectation-based calculation, not an official government promise.