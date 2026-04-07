RPO Bhopal has launched a pioneering accessibility initiative, providing passport information in Braille script for the visually impaired and sign language videos for speech and hearing-impaired applicants to make services more inclusive.

RPO Bhopal Launches Accessibility Initiative for Differently-Abled

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) Bhopal has rolled out a comprehensive accessibility initiative aimed at ensuring that passport services are easily available to all sections of society, particularly to differently-abled applicants. As part of the outreach effort, passport-related information has been made available in Braille script for visually impaired as well as a series of videos in sign language for speech and hearing-impaired applicants.

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Braille Booklets and Sign Language Videos Unveiled

Joint Secretary (Passport Seva Programme) and Chief Passport Officer, B S Mubarak inaugurated the Braille script initiative and launched the series of videos in sign language in the presence of Regional Passport Officer, Shitanshu Chaurasiya at RPO Bhopal on Tuesday. He also launched special Braille booklets detailing the application process, including ECR and Non-ECR categories, document advisory, types of applications such as Normal and Tatkal, along with key do's and don'ts, have been published. Additionally, Braille signage plates have also been installed within the office premises to facilitate easier navigation. Along with this, the series videos in sign language have been launched for speech and hearing-impaired applicants which will provide comprehensive guidance on application types, document requirements, and the complete passport process, including procedures at Counter A (biometric enrolment), Counter B (document verification), and Counter C (granting of applications). The videos are integrated with QR codes, allowing applicants to directly access relevant online resources.

'A First-of-its-Kind Initiative,' Says Chief Passport Officer

"Today, I am here at RPO Bhopal and I'm happy to share that it is one of our best RPOs in the nation. Today, I inaugurated the Braille information system for visually impaired applicants and it is a first-of-its-kind among Regional Passport Offices across the country. I also inaugurated the Grievance Redressal Cell here," Mubarak said.

He further expressed his satisfaction, stressing that the Bhopal RPO functions quite efficiently. He added that the initiative focuses on bridging communication gaps and enhancing ease of access for visually impaired and speech and hearing-impaired applicants.

New Grievance Redressal Cell Also Inaugurated

During the visit, the Chief Chief Passport Officer also inaugurated the Grievance Redressal Cell at the Regional Passport Office, Bhopal. This initiative marks an important step towards ensuring prompt, transparent, and effective resolution of complaints related to passport services.

Commitment to Inclusive, Citizen-Centric Services

"We were planning for a long time to ensure that passport services are easily accessible for specially-abled people as well. As part of which, today Braille script for visually impaired and a series of videos in sign language for speech and hearing-impaired applicants were inaugurated. These initiatives are our commitment towards making passport services more inclusive and citizen-centric, ensuring that no applicant is left behind," Shitanshu Chaurasiya said.

He added that a dedicated Grievance Redressal Cell was also inaugurated at the office, which would address the problems of the public receiving any means within 24 hours and efforts would be made to resolve the issues at earliest. (ANI)