The Indian Army inaugurates a tent-based homestay in Garbyang, Kumaon, promoting rural tourism, cultural exploration, and community empowerment under Operation Sadbhavna. Visitors can experience local life amid scenic landscapes.

In a remarkable effort to merge tourism with community development, the Indian Army has inaugurated a tent-based homestay in the scenic border village of Garbyang, located in the Kumaon Sector. The facility, officially opened on 6 October 2025 by Lieutenant General DG Misra, GOC, Uttar Bharat Area, is part of Operation Sadbhavna and represents a step forward in promoting sustainable rural tourism while empowering local communities.

The initiative, in line with the Government of India’s Vibrant Villages Programme, aims to provide travellers with an authentic experience of the region’s rich culture, stunning landscapes, and spiritual heritage. By involving villagers in the operation of the homestay, the project not only ensures an immersive experience for tourists but also creates meaningful economic opportunities for the local population.

Gateway To Pilgrimage And Adventure

Garbyang, often described as the “Gateway to Shivnagri Gunji”, holds a unique position in both strategic and spiritual terms. The village serves as a starting point for two revered pilgrimage routes, one leading to Adi Kailash and the other to Om Parvat and Kalapani. Nestled amidst snow-capped peaks and lush valleys, Garbyang is rapidly emerging as a hub for cultural and spiritual tourism, attracting pilgrims and adventure enthusiasts alike.

Community-Led Tourism And Local Empowerment

The tent-based homestay has been developed under the supervision of the Indian Army and handed over to the Garbyang Village Committee for independent management. Visitors can enjoy an intimate glimpse into the daily life of the villagers while being surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty. The initiative also reflects the Army’s commitment to fostering community-led development, strengthening local livelihoods, and enhancing the economic potential of border villages.

Rich Spiritual And Cultural Attractions

The region surrounding Garbyang is dotted with several spiritual and cultural landmarks, including Om Parvat, Kailash Parvat (via Lipulekh Pass), Kalimata Mandir, Rishi Vyas Cave, Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund, Gauri Kund, and the Rang Community Museum at Gunji. These sites offer a perfect blend of pilgrimage, trekking, and cultural exploration, making Garbyang an attractive destination for a wide range of visitors.

Army’s Ongoing Development Initiatives

Apart from promoting tourism, the Indian Army remains committed to the development of border communities through a range of initiatives, including village electrification, installation of hybrid solar plants, medical camps, polyhouse farming, and essential infrastructure projects. These efforts are designed to enhance living standards, support sustainable livelihoods, and integrate remote border villages with India’s broader developmental framework.

The Garbyang tent-based homestay stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s vision of combining tourism, culture, and community empowerment. It not only offers travellers a memorable experience amid serene landscapes but also uplifts local communities, ensuring that development and tradition go hand in hand.