TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna says CM C Joseph Vijay wants allies in the cabinet, which will be expanded soon. He also accused the DMK and AIADMK of attempting to form an alliance against the people's mandate and engaging in 'horse-trading'.

Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wants the state cabinet to function "like one family" and ensure representation to parties that extended support to the ruling coalition.

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Arjuna said the alliance led by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) remained intact and that the Chief Minister would soon announce cabinet expansion. "The Chief Minister wants the cabinet to function like one family. The Chief Minister wants the parties that extended support to be represented in the cabinet," Arjuna said. On cabinet expansion, he added, "Our alliance remains intact. The Chief Minister will announce it soon."

Arjuna Criticises DMK, AIADMK

Arjuna also criticised both the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), alleging that the two parties attempted to form an alliance contrary to the public mandate after the Assembly elections. "DMK and AIADMK attempted to form an alliance that went against the people's verdict. DMK and AIADMK jointly tried to bring about President's Rule," he alleged.

He further claimed that the Marxist Communist Party leader, MA Baby, had spoken openly about the issue. Arjuna also said that AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam had not demanded power or ministerial positions and accused the DMK of abandoning its own ideological stand. "During the elections, the DMK said that the AIADMK was under the control of the BJP, but later forgot its own ideology and held alliance talks with the AIADMK. Congress and the Left parties united on one front to protect the constitutional system," he said.

He further alleged that the DMK and AIADMK had engaged in "horse-trading" to form an alliance.

At the same time, Arjuna said the ruling dispensation would continue maintaining cordial ties with the AIADMK. "We will travel together with the AIADMK in a spirit of friendship," he said.

Political Churn in Tamil Nadu

The remarks come amid political churn in Tamil Nadu following recent developments within the AIADMK and allegations of political poaching levelled by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran against the TVK government.

Earlier, senior AIADMK leader S Semmalai resigned from the party, expressing dissatisfaction over internal developments and the current state of the organisation. Meanwhile, Dhinakaran accused the TVK of indulging in "horse-trading" to secure political support after the Assembly elections and alleged that legislators were being lured with positions.

Minister Chairs PWD Review

Earlier on Tuesday, Arjuna chaired a review meeting with officials at the Public Works Department in Chepauk, Chennai. The Minister held detailed discussions regarding departmental schemes, government initiatives, and administrative operations.

The Vijay-led TVK government had earlier won the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour, receiving support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML and expelled AMMK MLA S Kamaraj. (ANI)