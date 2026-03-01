A Delhi court has ordered the CBI to conduct a further probe into the role of MCD officials regarding dereliction of duties and corruption following the drowning death of an IAS aspirant in a flooded coaching centre basement in July 2024.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct further investigation into the issues of dereliction of duties and corrupt practices by the MCD officials. This direction has been issued in a protest petition moved by the father of deceased IAS aspirant Nevin Delvin, who drowned in the flooded basement of Rau's IAS study circle in Rajender Nagar in July 2024.

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While issuing the direction, the CBI judge pointed out that the High Court in August 2024 had directed the CBI to investigate the criminal negligence, dereliction of duties, and corrupt practices indulged by any person, including the officials of local authorities.

Court Allows Father's Protest Petition

Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDSJ) Dinesh Bhat on Thursday allowed the protest petition for further investigation, moved by Suresh Delvin, the father of Nevin Delvin. Suresh Delvin had moved an application for further investigation filed as a protest petition.

Nevin Dalvin alongwith two other students, is claimed to have died on July 27, 2024, due to the flooding of the basement Library of Rau's IAS Study Circle.

Court Cites High Court Order, Criticises CBI's Initial Probe

"Investigation Officer (IO) is therefore directed to carry out further investigation in the matter regarding the issue of probable dereliction of duties/corrupt practices by the officials of the MCD which have led to the institute having continued in its illegal use of the basement, thereby being instrumental in loss of lives of innocent citizens and to file report as per law," PDSJ Bhat ordered on March 12.

The court noted that the High Court, in terms of the order on August 2, 2024, in the present case, has specifically directed the CBI to carry out full fledged investigation regarding the incident, including but not limited to the criminal negligence, dereliction of duties, and corrupt practices indulged by any person, including the officials of the local authority. The court had also observed that three young lives were snuffed out, apparently due to greed, and/or negligence and/or failure to discharge duty.

" In terms of the directions, the IO was duty-bound to investigate the issue of criminal negligence, as well as dereliction of duties, and corrupt practices. But the IO has not investigated from the perspective of dereliction of duties by the concerned officials in regard to the usage of the said building as a coaching centre in the basement," the court pointed out in the order.

The court further said that merely to say that the lowest official in the hierarchy did not perform his duty will not suffice, as it was the duty of the supervising officers to see that the necessary compliance was being carried out on the ground, and also their subordinates were putting up proper and complete reports after actual inspections.

Background of the Investigation and Allegations

CBI filed a charge sheet on September 26, 2024, and a supplementary charge sheet on April 24, 2025, but as per the applicant, IO has not conducted a free and fair investigation, the applicant Suresh Delvin alleged.

It was argued by advocate Abhijeet Anand, counsel for the applicant, that it was admitted that the height of the building in question was more than 15 meters, which was even noted by the BSES during inspection, but the owners of the building had taken the sanction by misrepresentation. The occupancy and completion certificate was issued on August 9, 2021, under the signature of the Executive Engineer Kumar Mahendra. The sanction was granted on May 13, 2019, which was done under misrepresentation and inspection carried out by MCD officials, the plea said.

This case pertains to a tragic flooding incident which occured at Rau's IAS study circle on July 27, 2024. Three IAS aspirants drowned in a flooded basement. (ANI)