TMC MP Saugata Roy defended Rahul Gandhi's mimicry of PM Modi, saying it wasn't an insult and that politics should have room for humour. The remarks came after BJP leaders criticised Rahul over the incident, alleging mockery of the PM and his late mother.

TMC Defends Rahul Gandhi's Mimicry

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Sunday defended Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, saying that "no insult was made" and that humour should have a place in politics.

Speaking to ANI on the controversy, Roy said, "No insult has been made. What Prime Minister Modi said has merely been repeated; this is not an insult to anyone. There should be room for humour in politics..."

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi participated in the Indore leg of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction programme on Saturday, where he shared the stage with stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani. During the event, Gandhi's remarks and mimicked gestures drew criticism from BJP leaders, who alleged that the Prime Minister and his late mother were mocked.

BJP Leaders Criticise Congress Leader

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday criticised senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a public programme, saying that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha should understand the importance of a mother in Indian culture, history and traditions.

"This is Rahul ji's misfortune. If I had been there or if someone had made such a comment about anyone's mother at my programme, not only Modi ji's mother, but anyone's mother, I would have tried to stop it and expressed regret," Singh told ANI here.

He added, "If the mother of this country's people is being insulted in front of Rahul ji, on his stage, and that too someone who has passed away, then Rahul ji laughing at it is unfortunate." (ANI)