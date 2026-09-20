TMC leaders held a protest in Kolkata ahead of bypolls, alleging BJP workers occupied a party office and attacked councillors and members. The party said it has reported incidents of post-poll violence to the police and demanded arrests.

Ahead of the upcoming Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypoll, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Sunday held a protest procession in Kolkata, alleging that a party office was occupied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, claiming that TMC councillors, party members and their homes were attacked.

TMC Leaders Demand Action Over Alleged Attacks

Speaking to ANI during the protest, TMC leader Vasundhra Goswami said that the party had approached the police over incidents of post-poll violence and alleged that TMC workers were beaten. "We went to the police station to raise the issue of post-poll violence. Our people were beaten..." Goswami said.

TMC leader Baiswanor Chattopadhyay told ANI that the party was holding the rally to protest against attacks on its councillors and demanded strict action against those responsible. "Our councillors were attacked. We are holding this rally to protest against the incident. We demand that those responsible be arrested and action be taken against them..." Chattopadhyay said.

Another TMC leader, Malay Majumdar, alleged that the party office was attacked and claimed that homes of party members were also targeted. "There was an attack on our party office. They also attacked our homes. In protest against these attacks, we are holding a peaceful and democratic protest," Majumdar told ANI.

Nandigram and Rejinagar Bypoll Context

The development comes ahead of the bypolls to the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly seats, which are scheduled to be held on October 6, with counting of votes set for October 9 following a dispute over the TMC's party name and symbol and changes in candidate positions.

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari retained Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly elections. He had defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on the Bhabanipur seat and vacated Nandigram. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who also won from Nowda. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee's faction decided to support Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in Nandigram after its candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination. Banerjee had said the decision was taken in the "greater interest of the country" and described Congress as a "sister party".