Union Minister Jual Oram described Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event as 'shameful.' Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai predicted disaster for Congress in MP, and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged Gandhi now relies on comedians due to low turnouts.

'Shameful, condemnable': Union Minister Jual Oram on Rahul Gandhi's event

Union Minister Jual Oram on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction in Indore, describing the event as "shameful" and "condemnable." Reacting to the Congress leader's outreach programme, the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs asserted that the country is witnessing progress and harmony across all sections of society, accusing the opposition of harbouring a prejudiced worldview. "In the country, there is peace and harmony; the youth, farmers, and the poor are all moving forward. Those fixated on the monsoon's greenery see nothing but greenery. Nothing could be more shameful than this. It is a condemnable act," Oram said.

The reaction comes in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's address at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, Madhya Pradesh—where a youth was seen mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage.

'Congress meets with disaster wherever Rahul goes': Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday also attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress party faces ruin wherever Gandhi campaigns, asserting that his latest outreach in Madhya Pradesh will yield the same disastrous outcome. Dismissing the Congress leader's visit and statements, Chief Minister Sai pointed to the party's electoral record under Gandhi's leadership. "Just look at the past record: wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, the Congress meets with disaster, and the same is going to happen in Indore. The same is going to happen in Madhya Pradesh; that has been the track record. Wherever he has gone, the Congress has been ruined," Sai said.

'Relies on comedians as no one turns up': BJP MP

Stepping up the attack on Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Congress leader is forced to rely on comedians and artists because the public has ceased to turn up for his events. "False narratives were echoing across the country; just consider the situation. No one is willing to turn up to hear Rahul Gandhi speak. He has lost over 100 elections. You saw how they invited Neha Singh Rathore to Gujarat, and just yesterday, I saw them touring Indore with a stand-up comedian. I once remarked that a day might come when Rahul Gandhi is seen sharing a stage with Bollywood's most popular actress, Rakhi Sawant, simply because no one else is showing up," Dubey said.

(ANI)