Union Minister Rammohan Naidu said getting a job is a greater feeling than birthdays or weddings at a Rozgar Mela in Visakhapatnam. He handed over 200 appointment letters and advised the youth to serve people and set high goals in their careers.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said that the first day of getting a job gives a greater feeling than the best memories like birthdays, wedding days and other auspicious occasions in a person's life. He further said that a Central Government job means pride and recognition.

Naidu attended the Rozgar Mela held on Saturday at the Kalavani Auditorium in the Visakhapatnam Port Stadium as the chief guest and inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participated in the meeting and congratulated 51,000 people across the country who got jobs.

In the programme held in Visakhapatnam, Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu handed over appointment letters to 200 people and enquired about their experiences. On this occasion, the Minister addressed the youth who were newly selected for government jobs.

Advice for New Recruits

Rammohan Naidu said that lakhs of youth are trying for a government job, and achieving a job in such a competitive environment is a great success. He advised the youth to never forget the support of their parents and family members who stood behind this success.

"This job will give assurance to your life, your marital bond and your future. But more important than what you achieve through this job is how much people benefit through you," the Minister clarified.

He said that youth should not stop their growth with the satisfaction of getting a job. He suggested that they should set high goals, keep learning continuously and grow to a higher level. He asked them to work in coordination with seniors in their offices, identify the shortcomings in the system and work to fill them.

Youth's Role in Nation Building

Rammohan Naidu said that the whole world is looking towards India today. He said that the responsibility of further improving the progress achieved by the country and India's reputation worldwide lies on today's youth.

The Minister suggested working in a way that instils confidence in the system among the people who come to government offices. "When you instil confidence in the government system among the people, you will feel a greater sense of fulfilment than the joy you get when you receive your monthly salary," he said.

Drawing Inspiration from Leaders

Rammohan Naidu suggested that the youth should take Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is constantly working for the development of the country, as a role model. He said that his dedication and continuous hard work for the progress of the country are inspirational for the youth.

Similarly, he said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is transforming himself according to the times and focusing on future technologies, is also an inspiration for the youth. He said that while Naidu once led the IT revolution, today he is focusing on future technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Technology.

Union Minister Rammohan Naidu called upon the youth to understand future needs in advance and move forward by enhancing their skills accordingly.

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