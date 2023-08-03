Role reversal: Chennai woman faces charges for defrauding several men

The incident came to light when a businessman named Satishkumar lodged a complaint against her, alleging harassment. Satishkumar stated that the woman operated a business in Mylapore and initially connected with him through a social media platform.

In a surprising role reversal, a woman in Chennai is accused of duping multiple men by promising to marry them. This incident comes to light shortly after news of a conman marrying and defrauding 27 women made headlines last year. The woman, identified as Manjula V, is reportedly on the run, and several cases have been registered against her at different police stations.

According to a report in the Times of India, the victims of this fraudulent scheme include a doctor, a businessman, a software engineer, and the marketing head of a private firm. In response to the growing number of complaints against Manjula V, the Chennai city police commissioner has instructed his team to transfer the case to the cybercrime wing for further investigation.

Manjula V (40) resides in Mylapore and is already married. The incident came to light when a businessman named Satishkumar lodged a complaint against her, alleging harassment. Satishkumar stated that the woman operated a business in Mylapore and initially connected with him through a social media platform.

According to the businessman, the situation escalated when the woman began bombarding him with messages through WhatsApp and Facebook at odd hours. What started as innocent communication turned sour when Manjula allegedly shared several of Satishkumar's photographs on social media platforms, accompanied by derogatory messages.

In response to Satishkumar's complaint, the police took action and registered a case against Manjula under Section 66 (D) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. These sections pertain to cheating through personation using computer resources and publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

Adding to Manjula's woes, her husband and daughter also approached the police and lodged complaints against her. They reportedly discovered her involvement in multiple affairs with different individuals, prompting them to take legal action as well.