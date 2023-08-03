Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    A professor at Symbiosis College in Pune has been suspended following the emergence of a video where he made controversial statements about Hindu gods during his lectures. The incident came to light when a video of the professor making offensive remarks about Hindu, Muslim, and Christian deities circulated among the students.

    The video quickly drew the attention of ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) workers, who expressed their outrage over the remarks. They promptly approached the professor and took him to the police station. However, despite the incident being reported to the police and the video being shown as evidence, no case has been registered against the professor even after 12 hours.

    It was revealed that the professor made these inflammatory statements while teaching a class of 12th-grade students. The situation escalated further when members of the Sakal Hindu Social Organization demanded strict action against Professor Ashok Dhole.

    In response to the growing controversy, Symbiosis College management took decisive action and suspended the professor from his duties. However, the original complainant group expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the police are avoiding the arrest of Professor Ashok Dhole.

    The case remains under investigation, and the police have assured that appropriate action will be taken after a thorough examination of all related aspects. Meanwhile, the suspension from Symbiosis College stands as a consequence of the professor's contentious remarks about Hindu gods.

