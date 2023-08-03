Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'All to hide bungalow's truth': Amit Shah attacks AAP on Delhi ordinance

    The Home Minister urged the opposition to put aside their alliance interests, as he believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bound to win. Shah's remarks highlighted the ongoing political tensions surrounding the Delhi ordinance and underscored the government's stance on the matter.

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (August 3) launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of opposing the Delhi ordinance to conceal the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow. In his address to the Lok Sabha, Shah criticized the party that came to power in Delhi in 2015, alleging that their sole motive was to fight rather than serve the public.

    Shah emphasized that the real issue was not about the right to do transfer postings, but the attempt to gain control of the vigilance department to hide their alleged corruption, including building their bungalows. He took a strong stand against the opposition parties that supported AAP's fight against the Delhi ordinance, stating that their support was driven by the sake of the alliance.

    The Home Minister urged the opposition to put aside their alliance interests, as he believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bound to win. Shah's remarks highlighted the ongoing political tensions surrounding the Delhi ordinance and underscored the government's stance on the matter.

    The controversy surrounding the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow became a major political battleground between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Shah now joining the fray. The saffron party accused Kejriwal of lavishly spending crores on the beautification of his official residence while the capital was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

    According to a 'factual report' submitted by the Delhi government's vigilance directorate to the lieutenant governor, the total cost of the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence amounted to a staggering Rs 52.71 crore.

    The report revealed that Rs 33.49 crore was allocated for the construction of the house, while Rs 19.22 crore was spent on a camp office for the chief minister, based on records provided by the Public Works Department (PWD).

    In defense of the ordinance pertaining to the Delhi government, Amit Shah highlighted that the Constitution of India grants the Centre the authority to legislate for Delhi. He pointed out that the ordinance was in accordance with a Supreme Court order, which affirms the Parliament's right to enact laws on matters concerning the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

    Shah's remarks aimed to justify the ordinance and address the constitutional aspect of the issue during the Lok Sabha session.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
