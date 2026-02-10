Five accused in the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home have been sent to police custody. The fifth accused, arrested by the Crime Branch, allegedly supplied the weapon. Police are probing a criminal conspiracy and a social media post.

A firing incident occurred in Mumbai's Govandi area on Tuesday, under Shivaji Nagar police jurisdiction, resulting in the death of a girl. The Mumbai Police are investigating the incident.

Rohit Shetty Firing Case Update

Earlier, all five accused arrested in connection with the firing outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence have been sent to six days of police custody by Mumbai's Esplanade Court (Killa Court). This came after the Mumbai Police arrested four individuals on February 1, shortly after the assailants fired four rounds outside Shetty's residence. They were sent to police custody.

Court Cites Seriousness of Offence

The fifth accused was arrested on Thursday and produced before the court along with the other accused in the matter. After the hearing, the judge remanded them to police custody until February 11, 2026, citing the seriousness of the offence and the criminal conspiracy. The judge also noted the need for a detailed investigation and a joint interrogation and ordered the custody of the five accused. During the hearing, the police informed the court that a social media post had claimed responsibility for the incident. The accused communicated via the Signal app to maintain secrecy, the police said, adding that they are seeking additional deleted chats with Shubham Lonkar.

Defence Seeks Judicial Custody

The police requested maximum custody of the four individuals previously arrested and a 10-day custody for the fifth accused, Asaram Fasle alias Babu. For the first accused, his lawyer argued that he was not present at the scene when the incident occurred and that he was arrested on circumstantial evidence. He also stated that there is no established link between the accused and Shubham Lonkar. The advocate appearing for the three other accused sought judicial custody for them, submitting that the police had found no involvement beyond their alleged role in providing the vehicle.

Weapon Supplier Nabbed by Crime Branch

Notably, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell arrested one more accused in connection with the firing incident on Thursday. According to the Crime Branch, the accused had supplied the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty's house.

"The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Asaram Fasle alias Babu in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence. He was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing," the police said. Prior to this, four people were arrested in connection with the case.