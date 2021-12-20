  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohini court blast case: DRDO scientist tries to commit suicide

    According to police sources, Bharat Bhushan Kataria consumed some toxic substance following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences

    Rohini court blast case: DRDO scientist tries to commit suicide
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 9:01 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Defence Research and Development Organisation scientist who was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the December 7 Rohini district court blast case in Delhi tried to commit suicide in police custody on Sunday. Bharat Bhushan Kataria had been arrested on December 17 after CCTV footage from the court premises showed him moving around the court with two bags, one of which had the explosive that was intended to target a lawyer. The footage showed him coming out of the courtroom without one of the bags moments before the blast. One person was injured in the low-intensity blast.

    According to police sources, Bharat consumed some toxic substance following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. Doctors updated that the DRDO scientist's health was stable and under observation. A probe is underway to find out what the prime accused consumed and how he got hold of it.

    Bharat's interrogators say he has been evasive during the questioning. Sources said that it is likely that the accused may have planned the incident well before executing it. He has not been cooperating and has been giving vague answers to the questions posed, police sources added.

    Police sources citing forensic analysis further said that the intensity of the blast could have been greater had the improvised device planted by the DRDO scientist worked as it was intended to. Forensics said that only the detonator exploded after being remotely triggered. Had the ammonium nitrate-based explosive compound detonated, the damage due to shrapnel could have been much higher, sources added.

    Also Read: Indian Army to the rescue as power stations in Jammu are hit by staff strike

    Also Read: Govt’s decision to build two new dams would lead to 'rebirth' of the polluted river: Jal Shakti minister

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon marathon-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ marathon

    Jammu administration requests India Army to assist in restoring essential services-dnm

    Indian Army to the rescue as power stations in Jammu are hit by staff strike

    Govt decision to build two new dams would lead to rebirth of the polluted river: Jal Shakti Minister-dnm

    Govt’s decision to build two new dams would lead to 'rebirth' of the polluted river: Jal Shakti Minister

    Goa Liberation Day: Goa did not lose its links to India even after 450 years of Portuguese rule, says PM Modi-dnm

    Goa Liberation Day: Goa did not lose its links to India even after 450 years of Portuguese rule, says PM Modi

    another man beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over alleged sacrilege attempt golden temple gcw

    In less than 24 hrs, another man beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over alleged sacrilege attempt

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on why husband Nick Jonas didn't attend premiere of The Matrix Resurrections SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on why husband Nick Jonas didn't attend premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

    The Matrix Resurrections: Makers post new clip on character of Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, check out SCJ

    The Matrix Resurrections: Makers post new clip on character of Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, check out

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)

    Kabir Khan to Suniel Shetty to Diana Penty and more at '83' movie screening in Mumbai RCB

    Kabir Khan to Suniel Shetty to Diana Penty and more at '83' movie screening in Mumbai

    Arjun Kapoor to Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai today RCB

    Arjun Kapoor to Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor and more spotted in Mumbai today

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon