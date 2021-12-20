Rohini court blast case: DRDO scientist tries to commit suicide

According to police sources, Bharat Bhushan Kataria consumed some toxic substance following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences

The Defence Research and Development Organisation scientist who was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in the December 7 Rohini district court blast case in Delhi tried to commit suicide in police custody on Sunday. Bharat Bhushan Kataria had been arrested on December 17 after CCTV footage from the court premises showed him moving around the court with two bags, one of which had the explosive that was intended to target a lawyer. The footage showed him coming out of the courtroom without one of the bags moments before the blast. One person was injured in the low-intensity blast.

According to police sources, Bharat consumed some toxic substance following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. Doctors updated that the DRDO scientist's health was stable and under observation. A probe is underway to find out what the prime accused consumed and how he got hold of it.

Bharat's interrogators say he has been evasive during the questioning. Sources said that it is likely that the accused may have planned the incident well before executing it. He has not been cooperating and has been giving vague answers to the questions posed, police sources added.

Police sources citing forensic analysis further said that the intensity of the blast could have been greater had the improvised device planted by the DRDO scientist worked as it was intended to. Forensics said that only the detonator exploded after being remotely triggered. Had the ammonium nitrate-based explosive compound detonated, the damage due to shrapnel could have been much higher, sources added.

Also Read: Indian Army to the rescue as power stations in Jammu are hit by staff strike

Also Read: Govt’s decision to build two new dams would lead to 'rebirth' of the polluted river: Jal Shakti minister