Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain slammed the BJP govt over the Galgotias University RoboDog controversy, calling it a 'crushing defeat'. The university showcased a reportedly Chinese robot, which the MP said was a missed chance to show Indian talent.

Congress Slams Centre Over RoboDog Row

Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led Union Government for allegedly turning the India AI Impact Summit into a spectacle to take credit for. He cited the Galgotias University controversy, which involved showcasing a reportedly Chinese-made RoboDog at the Summit and allegedly presenting it as its own innovation, calling it a crushing defeat for the Centre. Underscoring the Indian talent, sharp young minds and extensive institutes, he said the government should have used this opportunity and platform to "showcase Indian talent" and not let the country down.

"Unfortunately, just to take credit, everyone from the Union Government jumps to take credit for everything that's happening in our country. So, unfortunately, they suffered a crushing defeat in one such case: the robot from Galgotias University that was showcased at the summit...I just want the union government to be serious. They shouldn't let down the country like this," the Congress MP said. "...They're trying to create a spectacle here in India. Previously, there were big events--the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games, World Cup matches, and major exhibitions--where Indian talent was showcased. So this should have been another opportunity to showcase Indian talent. We have young minds, young brains all over India working in different research institutes, different universities, different colleges, and bringing something new to the table. So that should have been showcased here," he added.

Galgotias University Issues Clarification

Meanwhile, Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur has issued a clarification amid growing controversy over the display of a "Chinese" RoboDog at the AI Impact Summit. Speaking to ANI, Gaur explained that the confusion stemmed from the use of the words "develop" and "development." He clarified that the university did not develop the robot but had worked on its development for academic and research purposes.

Registrar Addresses Viral Video

"This is a jumble of two words, develop and development. We didn't develop it. We worked on its development... We want to bring them, just like that robot was brought, and an effort was made to get students to do research on it," Gaur said. Addressing a viral video in which Professor Neha Singh introduced the RoboDog as "Orion" during the AI expo, Gaur suggested there may have been a misunderstanding in the wording. He reiterated that the robot was purchased to support student research.

"I can say that perhaps she (Professor Neha) might have been confused by the words "develop" and "development" in the flow. But the truth is that we bought this robot for children's research... If China is making the claim, then maybe it (robodog) could be bought from China... I haven't received any such official communication yet (on vacating the expo)," said Gaur. (ANI)