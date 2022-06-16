Road to be named after PM Modi's mother as she celebrates her 100th birthday, PM likely to visit Gujarat

Hiraba lives in Raysan village, on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba approaches her 100th birthday on June 18, a road in Gandhinagar, Gujarat's capital, was named after her on Wednesday.

"As Hiraba approaches her 100th birthday, we have decided to name an 80-meter road in the Raysan area Pujya Hiraba Marg so that her life can inspire the next generation," Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana said.

Hiraba lives in Raysan village, on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The BJP-controlled Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation administers the area.

"On June 18, 1923, Hiraba was born. On June 18, 2022, she will celebrate her 100th birthday," Pankaj Modi stated. According to official sources, Prime Minister Modi will meet his mother in Gujarat on June 18.

On June 18, Modi will travel to Gujarat for a day, visiting the Pavagadh temple and speaking at a Vadodara rally. On that day, the Modi family has planned a 'bhandaro' (community meal) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. According to a press release, the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has organised various religious programmes for the prime minister's mother's long life and health. PM Modi last paid a visit to his mother in March.



