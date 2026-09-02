A motorcyclist was injured after falling into a deep pit from a road cave-in near Lucknow's IT Crossing. The incident, caused by continuous rainfall, happened on Tuesday night. The 8-foot deep pit was not visible, causing the accident.

A motorcyclist was injured after falling into a deep pit that developed following a road cave-in near Lucknow's IT Crossing amid continuous rainfall in the city. The road caved in near the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma and in front of the Lucknow University LESA sub-division office. The pit is around 6 to 8 feet deep.

Victim Recounts Ordeal

Victim Nitin Prajapati said he and his brother fell into the pit while returning home on Tuesday night, adding that the pit was not visible due to the rain. "Last night, when my brother and I were returning home, we fell into this pit as it was not visible due to rain. On impact, my brother fell unconscious. I was helped out of the pit by someone. Police arrived at the spot 10-15 minutes after the incident," Prajapati told ANI.

Police Action and Commuter Woes

Following the incident, police put up barricades and wooden poles around the pit to prevent people from falling into it. The cave-in has also caused difficulties for pedestrians and commuters using the stretch.

The incident occurred amid continuous rainfall in Lucknow, which has affected movement in several parts of the city and raised concerns over road conditions. (ANI)